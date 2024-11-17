GLOBAL CITIZEN NOW COMES TO RIO DE JANEIRO, WITH CYRIL RAMAPHOSA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA; URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION; JUSTIN TRUDEAU, PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA; JONAS GAHR STØRE, PRIME MINISTER OF NORWAY; AND MORE

NEW 'POWER OUR PLANET' CLIMATE ACTION CAMPAIGN TO CULMINATE IN 'GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: AMAZONIA' IN BELÉM DURING COP30

Year-long Campaign to Unite Millions to End Deforestation, Accelerate a Just Energy Transition, and Support Communities on the Frontlines of Climate Change

New Initiative to Scale up Renewable Energy for Africa Co-Chaired by President of the European Commission and President of South Africa

globalcitizen.org/powerourplanet

Press Kit: Click here for press photos

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Global Citizen, the world's leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty, launched its new global campaign, Power Our Planet: Take Action Now. Announced during the Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro action summit on the eve of the 2024 G20 Meetings in Brazil, Power Our Planet is an urgent effort to galvanize millions of people around the world to call on world leaders and the private sector to protect the earth, starting with ending deforestation, accelerating a just energy transition, and supporting communities on the frontlines of climate change. The campaign will culminate in Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia, Global Citizen's first large-scale event in Latin America, which will take place at the Estádio Olímpico do Pará in Belém, Brazil in November 2025 during COP30.

The announcement was made today at the Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro action summit, which was supported by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, with speakers including H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway; and more.

During the summit, two-time Latin GRAMMY nominated musician and philanthropist ALOK was announced as an official Global Citizen Advocate for the Power Our Planet campaign and beyond.

A decade on from the landmark Paris Agreement, the promises made by governments to defend our planet against climate change remain unfulfilled. The financing committed to protect nature and ecosystems remains insufficient, there are too few countries phasing out the use of fossil fuels, and climate targets set by governments lack the ambition needed to combat the climate emergency. With the window to keep global temperatures below 1.5°C rapidly closing, the stakes have never been higher. The climate crisis is intensifying, and while it affects all of us, it impacts the world's most vulnerable communities the most.

Power Our Planet will demand urgent changes from world leaders to protect the Amazon rainforest, scale up renewables in Africa, move away from the use of fossil fuels, demand justice for communities hit hardest by the impacts of climate change, and more. The campaign will amplify these calls for action through advocacy initiatives, activations, and live events. Inflection points throughout the coming year will include Davos in Switzerland in January; Global Citizen NOW in New York City in April; the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada in June; Global Citizen NOW: Belém in July; Global Citizen Festival during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in September; the G20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November; and will culminate with Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia aligned to COP30 in Belém, Brazil in November.

Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia, the first ever Global Citizen Festival in Latin America, will take place at the Estádio Olímpico do Pará, known as Mangueirão, in Belém, Brazil in November 2025, as world leaders gather for COP30. In keeping with previous Global Citizen Festivals, the event will feature some of the world's biggest artists alongside Brazilian and Indigenous artists, all united to defend the planet. Global citizens will be able to earn free tickets to the event by taking action in support of the Power Our Planet campaign.

Further details about Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia, including performers, the Festival's industry-leading sustainability efforts, show date, ticketing information, and more will be announced in the coming months. To learn more and be first to know about future announcements and ticketing details, register at globalcitizen.org/festival/amazonia .

The Power Our Planet campaign is endorsed by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil and Janja Lula da Silva, First Lady of Brazil, with organizing partner Re:wild, policy partners Open Society Foundations and Bezos Earth Fund, supported by Teneo the global CEO advisory firm, as well as a coalition of more than 120 civil society organizations. The campaign and associated events in Brazil are presented by Banco do Brasil.

Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia is presented by Banco do Brasil, with organizing partner Re:wild, and policy partners Open Society Foundations and Bezos Earth Fund.

"One year from now, Brazil will proudly host COP30 in the Amazon rainforest — a defining moment in our collective fight to protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all," said Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, President of Brazil. "We are proud of Global Citizen's Power Our Planet campaign, and to host Global Citizen Festival: Amazonia in Belém next November — the first ever impact concert in the rainforest — with the ambitious goal of raising $1 billion dollars and driving forward the climate justice agenda. Together, we will mark 10 years since the Paris Agreement with a landmark event that sets the world on a transformative path toward a more sustainable and just future."

"The issues of climate change and extreme poverty are two sides of the same coin. The climate crisis could push 100 million more people into poverty in the next five years, and 10 years on from the Paris Agreement, we are not seeing the bold ambition needed from political leaders to stop rising temperatures leading to that decline," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. "The only solution is action now — the next 12 months will be vital for securing new funding and radical policy change, and we'll campaign to ensure it happens."

"We all know it's the most vulnerable around the world who are least responsible for contributing to climate change who pay the heftiest price for it — in economics, or quality of life, even with their lives," said Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. "There is a huge responsibility everyone has to not just ensure we're supporting emerging economies to adapt, but to make sure they can leapfrog — with technologies and greener solutions that are affordable to them — the mistakes that so much of the global north made in the industrial revolution. To do that, it's going to take a will of citizens to say yes, it does matter that I fight deforestation, floods, famine and weather impacts, whether in Indonesia or Sub-Saharan Africa, or Asia."

The year-long Power Our Planet campaign is calling for world leaders, the private sector and development banks to take urgent action on three focus areas:

End Deforestation

The world's tropical rainforests are the lungs of our planet, yet deforestation is pushing them to a point of no return. Over the next year, Power Our Planet will mobilize at least $1 billion from the public and private sectors to protect the Amazon and other tropical forests, directing funding to initiatives like the Amazon Fund, the Global Environment Facility, the Indigenous Fund, and ARPA Communities Programme to support land protection and reforestation efforts. This funding can protect the equivalent of 500,000 football fields of rainforest territory. Additionally, governments must make new legislative commitments to enforce an end to deforestation by the public and private sectors by 2030.

Accelerate a Just Energy Transition

Achieving the world's climate goals outlined in the Paris Agreement requires ending our dependence on fossil fuels, which are responsible for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions. At COP28, the world took a historic commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. This commitment must now be translated into concrete steps and timelines to halt fossil fuel licensing, production and consumption, end fossil fuel subsidies and demonstrate ambition by endorsing mechanisms that support a just energy transition, such as the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance and the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Right now, 600 million people across Africa lack access to electricity, severely impacting quality of life and economic opportunity. Africa has the world's fastest-growing population, yet remains the continent with the highest proportion of people living in extreme poverty. A rapid and just transition to renewable energy is essential to keep global temperatures within the 1.5°C limit. Ahead of the G20 Summit, during Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro, Global Citizen, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, with policy support from the International Energy Agency, announced a year-long campaign, called Scaling up Renewables in Africa. The campaign will include multiple milestones and will culminate in a pledging conference one year from now, and aims to secure commitments from governments, the private sector, and multilateral banks to contribute towards tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030 and addressing the unmet energy needs of 675 million people who still lack access to electricity.

"Africa's clean energy journey is picking up speed. We are proud to be part of it," said Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. "Europe has been investing massively in renewable energy projects in Africa with Global Gateway. Now we are calling on the world to join us. I'm happy to co-host the campaign Scaling up Renewables in Africa with my friend, President Ramaphosa. Together, we will help bring clean, affordable power to Africa."

"Africa has enormous potential and the necessary resources to lead a revolution in renewable energy," said Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. "A mass roll-out of renewable energy across our continent would enable many countries to propel their economies along a clean energy development path. We welcome this initiative, which, if undertaken in a just and inclusive manner, could have a huge impact on the lives of Africa's people."

Support Communities on the Frontlines of Climate Impacts

The countries that have contributed the least to the climate crisis are hit first and hardest by its impacts. It's time for G20 and wealthy nations that have industrialized using fossil fuels, to become the world's highest-emitting countries, to pay their fair share to help developing countries adapt, become more resilient, recover from loss and damage, and protect their populations. Global Citizen and its Power Our Planet campaign partners urge wealthy countries and development banks to increase investment in adaptation finance, especially in the form of grants and highly concessional finance, for countries affected by climate change. Additionally, governments, the private sector and development banks should support a 1 percent solidarity levy on high-emitting sectors, like aviation and shipping, to ensure polluters participate in the protection of communities on the front lines. A 1 percent tax on the profits of multinationals would yield more than $60 billion annually; for every $1 billion invested, 4 million people would be saved from climate-induced hunger.

Throughout the 12-month campaign and beyond, Power Our Planet will support impact projects throughout the Amazon rainforest, such as the creation and strengthening of protected areas and Indigenous lands, reducing deforestation and elevating the bioeconomy, which will be curated and monitored by Re:wild.

"Communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis, who have contributed the least to it, are facing its worst impacts. Re:wild stands with Global Citizen and the Power Our Planet campaign in urging wealthy nations to increase adaptation finance and support innovative solutions," said Wes Sechrest, CEO and Co-founder of Re:wild. "Through impact projects in the Amazon, we aim to protect Indigenous lands, reduce deforestation, and build resilience where it's needed most."

Power Our Planet's coalition of supporters also includes leading social movements, foundations and nonprofit organizations 1.5 Degrees of Peace, Africa Forward–Catalyst 2030, African Climate Reality Project, African Renaissance Trust, AGITASI, AID LIFE LEARN ENVIRONMENT, ALLIED Global Coordination, Amazon Concertation, Amazonia 21, Amigos da Terra - Amazônia Brasileira, ANMIGA, Aspire Artemis Foundation, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizen, Black Girl's Dream Initiative, Black Professionals in International Affairs, Blended Finance Taskforce, Bread for the World, Buyambo, Center for Global Alchemy and Cross-Cultural Leadership, Center for Music Ecosystems, CIVICUS, Climate Action Platform - Africa, Climate and Health Foundation, Climate Cardinals, Common Good Marketplace, Connected Development, Coordenação das Organizações Indígenas da Amazônia Brasileira (COIAB), dev.tv, Don't Gas Africa, EarthRights International, Education Cannot Wait - UN Global Fund for Education in Emergencies, Engajamundo, Environmental Advocates NY, Equitable Earth, Equitable Energy, European Center for Not-for-Profit Law, Farmer on Fire, Focus 2030, Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, Funatura, Fundação Amazônia Sustentável, Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica, Fundo Casa Socioambiental, Global Nation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Gender and Economy Research Center NPGE, Girl Up, Global Health Advocates, Global Leading Light Initiatives, Global Nation, Global Public Investment Network, Go Global Enterprises - Educate, Lead, Advocate, Global Witness, Greenpeace Africa, Hope For Her International, Hungry for Action, iDE (International Development Enterprises), IEC Global Impact Fund IEPÉ - Instituto de Pesquisa e Formação Indígena, Ignition Packaging, Indigenous Peoples Rights International, Instituto Juma, Instituto Juruá, Instituto Kabu, Instituto Libio de Proteção à Natureza, Instituto Makarapy, Instituto Peabiru, Instituto Raoni, Instituto Socioambiental (ISA), Instituto SOS Pantanal, Integrity Initiatives International, Jacob's Ladder Africa, International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), International Labour Organization, Iswe Foundation, Japan NGO Center for International Cooperation (JANIC), Jara, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa, KIKAO CULTURES, LEAP Africa, Life of Pachamama, Loss & Damage Youth Coalition, Malaria No More UK, Marafiki United Green Youths Initiative, mothers2mothers, Movimento Nacional de População de Rua do Rio de Janeiro, Norwegian Human Rights Fund (NHRF), OHCHR, ONE, OurCause, Outright International, OWIT Brussels, Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, Pandemic Action Network, Partnership for Transparency, Peace Boat US, Rare, Phakamani Young Minds Academy, Plastic Punch, Power Shift Africa, Power to Girls, Project Vote SA, Projeto Saúde e Alegria, Rare, Rede Brasileira de Biodiversidade e Clima, Rewriting Earth, Rewriting Earth, Rotary International, SDG2 Advocacy Hub, Shamba Centre for Food and Climate, Sharing Strategies, Shule Foundation, Sustentabilidad Sin Fronteras (SSF), Stark NKD, Sungulo Comm NPC, Sustainability and Climate Podcast, Teen aid International Organization, The Access Challenge, The Asian Network, The Erline Bradshaw Foundation, The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF), The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, The Global Sunrise Project, The Green Protector, The International Fund for Public Interest Media, The Village Youth Fund, TheCreators2030 UN SDGs, Arts, Youth, Sports & Global Citizen Initiative, UNESCO Center for Peace, UNFPA, United Nations Association of the National Capital Area, United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund, United Young Farmers Forum, Universal Access Project at the United Nations Foundation, Urgent Action Sister Funds, WA Bat Network, Walkers Reserve, Women At Risk International Foundation, World Health Organization, Yamba Malawi, Young Activists Summit, and Youth Climate Collaborative.

The Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro action summit was supported by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, with speakers including H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa; Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada; Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway; Tarciana Medeiros, CEO, Banco de Brasil; Helder Barbalho, Governor of Pará State; ALOK, two-time Latin GRAMMY nominated musician and philanthropist; Doron Avni, Vice President, Government Affairs & Public Policy, Emerging Markets, Google; João Paulo Capobianco, Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Brazil; Júlia Forlani, Strategic Partnerships Specialist of Amazônia +21 Institute & FAIS; Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil; Mitzi Jonelle-Tan, Climate Justice Activist and Steering Committee, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative; Jin Liqun, President, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Rodrigo Medeiros, Senior Brazil Lead, Re:wild; Larissa Pinto Moraes, Executive Director, Engajamundo; Kumi Naidoo, President, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative; Maria Netto, Executive Director, Instituto Clima e Sociedade – iCS; Paul Newnham, CEO, SDG2 Advocacy Hub; Vanessa Oliveira, Reporter, Um Só Planeta; Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro; Suelma Rosa, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for PepsiCo Latin America; Diego Scotti, Global Citizen Board Member, and EVP, General Manager – Consumer Group & Global Marketing and Communications, PayPal; Rene Silva, Businessman, Communicator and Activist, Jornal Voz Das Comunidades; Txai Suruí, Indigenous warrior of the Paiter Suruí People and General Coordinator of the Kanindé Association; Marciely Ayap Tupari, Coordinator Secretary, COIAB; Máximo Torero, Chief Economist, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); Ginga Tropical; Tori Tsui, Climate Justice Activist, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative; Laurence Tubiana, CEO, European Climate Foundation; Juliana Wallauer, Founder of "Mamilos" Podcast & Milos Consulting; Célia Xakriabá, Federal Deputy of Brazil, Indigenous Activist, and Co-Founder of ANMIGA (National Articulation of Indigenous Women Warriors of Ancestry); and Luiza Zveiter, Journalist.

Global Citizen NOW: Rio de Janeiro was hosted by Global Citizen and the 2024 G20 Presidency, in collaboration with Banco do Brasil, with organizing partner Re:wild, policy partner Open Society Foundations, supported by Google, Teneo and FGV.

For more information about the Power Our Planet campaign visit globalcitizen.org/powerourplanet .

Press kit

Click here to download event images

Contact

Global Citizen media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Citizen