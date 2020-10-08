Global Citrus Oils Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Citrus Oils estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orange Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lemon Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956293/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $817.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Citrus Oils market in the U.S. is estimated at US$817.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$794.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Grapefruit Oil Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Grapefruit Oil segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$339.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$403.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$534 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bontoux S.A.S.

Citromax

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Citrus Oleo

doTERRA International

Lionel Hitchen Limited

Mountain Rose Herbs

Symrise AG

Young Living Essential Oils

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Citrus Oils Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Citrus Oils Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Citrus Oils Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Citrus Oils Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Orange Oil (Oil) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Orange Oil (Oil) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Orange Oil (Oil) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Lemon Oil (Oil) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Lemon Oil (Oil) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Lemon Oil (Oil) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Grapefruit Oil (Oil) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Grapefruit Oil (Oil) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Grapefruit Oil (Oil) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Mandarin Oil (Oil) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Mandarin Oil (Oil) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Mandarin Oil (Oil) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Oils (Oil) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Oils (Oil) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Oils (Oil) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Food & Beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Food & Beverages (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Food & Beverages (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Cosmetics & Personal Care (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Home Care (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Home Care (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Home Care (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Therapeutic Massage Oils (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Therapeutic Massage Oils (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Therapeutic Massage Oils (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Citrus Oils Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Citrus Oils Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Citrus Oils Market in the United States by Oil:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Citrus Oils Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Citrus Oils Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Citrus Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Citrus Oils Historic Market Review by Oil in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Citrus Oils Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Citrus Oils Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Citrus Oils Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Citrus Oils: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Citrus Oils Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Oil for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Citrus

Oils in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Citrus Oils Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Citrus Oils Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Citrus Oils Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Citrus Oils Market by Oil: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Citrus Oils in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Citrus Oils Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Citrus Oils Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Citrus Oils Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Citrus Oils Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Citrus Oils Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Citrus Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Oil: 2020-2027



Table 62: Citrus Oils Market in Europe in US$ Million by Oil:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Citrus Oils Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Citrus Oils Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Citrus Oils Market in France by Oil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Citrus Oils Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by Oil: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Citrus Oils Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Citrus Oils Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Citrus Oils Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Citrus Oils Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Citrus Oils Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Citrus Oils Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Citrus Oils Market by Oil: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Citrus Oils in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Citrus Oils Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Citrus Oils: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Citrus Oils Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oil for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Citrus Oils in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Citrus Oils Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Citrus Oils Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Citrus Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Citrus Oils Historic Market Review by Oil in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Citrus Oils Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Citrus Oils Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Citrus Oils Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Citrus Oils Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Citrus Oils Market in Russia by Oil: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Citrus Oils Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Citrus Oils Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Citrus Oils Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil: 2020-2027



Table 104: Citrus Oils Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Citrus Oils Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Citrus Oils Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Citrus Oils Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Citrus Oils Market in Asia-Pacific by Oil: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Citrus Oils Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Citrus Oils Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Citrus Oils Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Citrus Oils Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Citrus Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Citrus Oils Historic Market Review by Oil in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Citrus Oils Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Oil for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Citrus Oils Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Citrus Oils Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Citrus Oils Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 132: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Citrus Oils Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Citrus Oils: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Citrus Oils Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Oil for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Market Share

Analysis by Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Citrus Oils in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Citrus Oils Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Citrus Oils Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Citrus Oils Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Citrus Oils Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Citrus Oils Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Citrus Oils Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Citrus Oils Marketby Oil: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Citrus Oils in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Citrus Oils Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Citrus Oils Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil: 2020-2027



Table 152: Citrus Oils Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Oil: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Citrus Oils Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Citrus Oils Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Citrus Oils Market in Brazil by Oil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Citrus Oils Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Citrus Oils Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Citrus Oils Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Citrus Oils Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Citrus Oils Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Citrus Oils Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Citrus Oils Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Citrus Oils Market in Rest of Latin America by Oil:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Citrus Oils Market Share

Breakdown by Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Citrus Oils Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Citrus Oils Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Citrus Oils Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Citrus Oils Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Citrus Oils Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Citrus Oils Historic Marketby Oil in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Citrus Oils Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Oil for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Citrus Oils Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Citrus Oils Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Citrus Oils: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Oil for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Citrus Oils Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Oil for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Citrus

Oils in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Citrus Oils Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Citrus Oils Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Citrus Oils Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Oil: 2020-2027



Table 191: Citrus Oils Market in Israel in US$ Million by Oil:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Citrus Oils Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Citrus Oils Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Citrus Oils Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Citrus Oils Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Oil for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Citrus Oils Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Citrus Oils Market by Oil: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Citrus Oils in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Citrus Oils Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Citrus Oils Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Citrus Oils Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 204: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Citrus Oils Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Citrus Oils Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Citrus Oils Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Oil for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Citrus Oils Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Oil: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Citrus Oils Market Share

Breakdown by Oil: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Citrus Oils Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Citrus Oils Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Citrus Oils Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Citrus Oils Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Oil: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Citrus Oils Market in Africa by Oil: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown by Oil:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Citrus Oils Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Citrus Oils Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Citrus Oils Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

