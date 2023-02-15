Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Report 2023 to 2030: Widespread Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Systems Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global civil aerospace simulation and training market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

CAE Inc

Diamond Visionics LLC

Elbit Systems Ltd

Flightsafety International Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

Frasca International Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A

L3harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales S.A and The Boeing Company

This report on global civil aerospace simulation and training market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global civil aerospace simulation and training market by segmenting the market based on type, aircraft type, platform, application, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the civil aerospace simulation and training market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant Growth in the Aviation Sector

Widespread Adoption of Unmanned Aerial Systems

Challenges

Need of Skilled Manpower

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Key Insights



3. Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.3. Market Challenges



4. Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Analysis

4.1. Market Portraiture

4.2. Market Size

4.3. Market Forecast

4.4. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Full Flight Simulator

5.3. Flight Training Device

5.4. Others



6. Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market by Aircraft Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Regional Jets

6.3. Narrow Body Aircrafts

6.4. Wide Body Aircrafts

6.5. Others



7. Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market by Platform

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fixed Wing Simulator

7.3. Rotary Wing Simulator



8. Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial Aviation Training

8.3. Space Training

8.4. Military Aviation Training

8.5. Others



9. Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Rest of the Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 Iran

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iigfg9-aerospace?w=5

