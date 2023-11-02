Global Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market Valued at $5.0 Billion in 2022, Set to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4%

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Civil Aerospace Simulation and Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global civil aerospace simulation and training market reached a valuation of US$ 5.0 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028, reaching US$ 6.2 billion by 2028.

Market Overview

Civil aerospace simulation and training involve recreating aircraft flight environments artificially to train pilots for fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. This technology includes full flight simulators (FFS) and flight training devices (FTD), providing realistic training experiences and optimizing in-flight knowledge. It is used extensively in commercial and military aviation, as well as satellite training.

Key Market Drivers

The market is being driven by significant growth in the aviation sector worldwide, with airlines using innovative simulators to provide cost-effective pilot training in safe environments. Increasing emphasis on pilot and passenger safety, along with the adoption of unmanned aerial systems (UASs) and virtual training solutions, is contributing to market growth. These solutions offer night-vision and real-time computer image generation, enhancing the pilot's experience. Additionally, they are used for aircraft accident investigations and human space exploration programs.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market into various categories:

  • Type: Full Flight Simulator, Flight Training Device, Others
  • Aircraft Type: Regional Jets, Narrow Body Aircrafts, Wide Body Aircrafts, Others
  • Platform: Fixed Wing Simulator, Rotary Wing Simulator
  • Application: Commercial Aviation Training, Space Training, Military Aviation Training, Others
  • Region: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global civil aerospace simulation and training market include CAE Inc, Diamond Visionics LLC, Elbit Systems Ltd, Flightsafety International Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Frasca International Inc., Indra Sistemas S.A, L3harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales S.A, and The Boeing Company.

Key Questions Answered

  1. What was the size of the global civil aerospace simulation and training market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving market growth?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the market?
  5. How is the market segmented based on type, aircraft type, platform, and application?
  6. Which regions are key to the market's growth?
  7. Who are the major players in the market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5das5

Global Dry Beans Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2028, Driven by Growing Health Consciousness and Plant-Based Diets

South Africa Manufacture and Wholesale of Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market Report 2023

