Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market - Analysis By Simulator Type, By Aircraft Type, By Region, and By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

Executive Summary



Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market – Analysis By Simulator Type, By Aircraft Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)





Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market was valued at USD 4774.56 Million in the year 2019. Burgeoning demand for Training devices and simulators arising from training institutes and airlines supported by growing old age pilot population and companies majorly investing in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to training institutes with various leading airlines investing in expanding their aircrafts fleet, has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Under the Simulator Type segment, Full Flight Simulators (FFS) are anticipated to witness the largest market share, followed by Flight Training Devices, and Fixed Base Simulators. This is because of growing availability of full flight simulators by leading manufacturers including CAE Inc., L3 Technologies, FRASCA Flight Simulators among others clubbed with manufacturers collaborating with training institutes and airlines to better understand and meet their custom requirements with growing passenger air traffic. These factors will be pushing growth in the market for Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation during the coming years.



Fixed Wing, followed by Rotary Wing Aircraft, attained substantial market share under Aircraft Type segment, chiefly on the back of ever growing fleet of fixed wing aircrafts with various leading manufacturers offering training devices and simulators for different fixed wing aircrafts. Also, escalating investment in adoption of advanced technology by companies to meet the specific requirements of training institutes and airlines backed with enhanced focus on passengers' safety and growing incidence of air accidents has been forecasted to supplement market growth in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies investing in expanding product portfolio to offer various types of Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation to users and incorporating advanced technology of production and meeting requirements of their clients.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation market By Value.

• The report analyses Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market By Simulator Type (Full Flight Simulator (FFS), Flight Training Devices (FTD), Fixed Base Simulator, Others).

• The report further assesses the Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation market By Aircraft Type (Rotary Wing, Fixed Wing).

• The Global Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID19 Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Simulator Type and Aircraft Type. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The companies analysed in the report include L3Harris Technologies, Collins Aerospace, CAE Inc., Boeing, Thales Group.

• The report presents the analysis of Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience

• Civil Aviation Flight Training and Simulation Manufacturers

• Airline Companies

• Flight Training Institutes

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



