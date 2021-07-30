Global Civil Engineering Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge

Civil Engineering Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Civil Engineering research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

Supply chain margins and pricing models

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Market favorability index for suppliers

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2020-2024 Forecast units USD Billion Geographies covered North America, South

America, Europe, Middle

East and Africa, and APAC Leading Civil Engineering

suppliers VINCI SA, HOCHTIEF AG,

Royal BAM Group nv,

TechnipFMC Plc, Hyundai

Engineering Top Pricing Models Fixed pricing, GMP, and

Target pricing

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Civil Engineering Market requirements following questions:

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

