Global Civil Engineering Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge

Global Civil Engineering Sourcing and Procurement Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Civil Engineering market size is expected to grow by USD 188 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

Civil Engineering Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Civil Engineering research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

www.spendedge.com/report/civil-engineering-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2020

Forecast period

2020-2024

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South
America, Europe, Middle
East and Africa, and APAC

Leading Civil Engineering
suppliers

VINCI SA, HOCHTIEF AG,
Royal BAM Group nv,
TechnipFMC Plc, Hyundai
Engineering

Top Pricing Models

Fixed pricing, GMP, and
Target pricing

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Civil Engineering Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

