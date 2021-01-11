Global Class D Audio Amplifier Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2020-2025 with 2019 as the Base Year
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Class D Audio Amplifier: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on device, speaker channels, audio input signal, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global Class D audio amplifier market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025.
Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on device, type, by audio input signal, and geography. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for Class D audio amplifier in 2019 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2025. This report also considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the major drivers for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market include growth in demand for smart consumer electronics, an increasing trend towards stereo audio in portable audio devices, and growing demand for vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles. The rising penetration of 5G smartphones will provide a major opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of integrating an LC filter can act as a challenge for the growth of the Class D audio amplifier market.
Factors such as increasing installation or penetration of infotainment systems in mid-segment and premium cars, escalating popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and growing demand for comfort, luxury, and convenience are propelling the demand in the Class D audio amplifier market for automotive applications.
The Report Includes:
- 39 data tables and 22 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for class D audio amplifier
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025
- A detailed description of types of audio amplifiers, trends in the Class D audio amplifier market and analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on Class D audio amplifier market
- Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Class D Audio Amplifier Market
- Types of Class D Audio Amplifier Solutions
- Multilevel Class D Audio Amplifiers
- Multichip Modules (MCMs)
- Discrete Audio Amplifier Driver IC
- Market Dynamics Drivers
- Growth in Demand for Smart Consumer Electronics
- Increasing Demand for Vehicle Infotainment Systems in Automobiles
- Market Opportunity
- Rising Penetration of 5G Smartphones
- Growing Trend of Stereo Audio in Smartphones and Portable Devices
- Market Challenge
- High Cost of Integrating LC Filter
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Device Type
- Overview
- Mobile Phones
- Television
- Home Audio Devices
- PCs
- Tablets
- Automotive Infotainment Systems
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Speaker Channel Type
- Overview
- Mono-Channel
- Stereo (2-Channel) Amplifiers
- 4-Channel Amplifiers
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Audio Input Type
- Introduction
- Analog Input Amplifiers
- Digital Input Amplifiers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Market Ranking
- Texas Instruments
- STMicroelectronics
- Infineon Technologies
- Product Development and Launches
- Acquisitions and Agreements
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Cirrus Logic Inc.
- Icepower
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Maxim Integrated
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- ON Semiconductor
- Qualcomm
- Rohm Semiconductor
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
