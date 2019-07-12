Global Class D Audio Amplifier Markets to 2024 - Increasing Traction Toward In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems in Automobiles

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Device (Smartphones, Television Sets, Home Audio Systems, & Automotive Infotainment Systems), Amplifier Type (Mono-Channel, 2-Channel, 4-Channel, 6-Channel), End-user Industry, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The class D audio amplifier market is expected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and smart home devices, increasing traction toward in-vehicle infotainment systems in automobiles, and a rise in demand for energy-efficient technologies or components in portable and compact devices. However, a reduced price margin due to highly fragmented market environments is restraining market growth.



Home audio systems to register the highest CAGR in the overall market during the forecast period



Large adoption of class D audio amplifiers in home audio systems can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in these systems and increasing consumer demand for high-performance home theaters, which is associated with their rising disposable income. In addition, developments in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers, and dedicated speaker docks are expected to increase consumer spending on audio equipment for enhanced audio quality.



2-channel audio amplifiers to hold the largest size of class D audio amplifier market throughout the forecast period



2-channel class D audio amplifiers basically comprise 2 mono-channel amplifiers in a single unit that can operate 2 channels separately. A preference for bridgeable 2-channel amplifiers is attributed to their ability to provide higher audio quality with less susceptibility to damages in a bridged state.



The use of 2-channel amplifiers in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors, in devices such as in-car audio systems, and television and home audio systems, respectively, has led to the growth of this market. A few of the manufacturers of 2-channel class D audio amplifiers are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ICEpower A/S (Denmark), Texas Instruments (US), and Cirrus Logic (US).



Class D audio amplifier market in RoW expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The growing adoption of consumer electronics such as television sets, smart speakers, and smart home devices in South America, Israel, and the UAE; and the continuous developments pertaining to class D audio amplifiers by the companies in the Middle East and Africa are likely to drive the growth of this market in RoW. Moreover, rising investments in the automotive sector in Brazil, Israel, the Middle East, and North Africa is a key factor driving the growth of the market for the automotive industry in this region.

Texas Instruments (US), Qualcomm (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Cirrus Logic (US), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany) Maxim Integrated (US), Silicon Labs (US), ON Semiconductor (US), and ROHM Semiconductor (Japan) are a few key players in the class D audio amplifier market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Class D Audio Amplifier Market

4.2 Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Device (Million Units)

4.3 2-Channel Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Device (USD Million)

4.4 Class D Audio Amplifier Market for Consumer Electronics, By Device

4.5 Class D Audio Amplifier Market in APAC

4.6 Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Good-Quality Audio

5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand for Energy-Efficient Technologies or Components in Portable and Compact Devices

5.2.1.4 Increasing Traction Toward In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems in Automobiles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reduced Price Margin Due to Highly Fragmented Market

5.2.2.2 Complexities Involved in Integration of Class D Amplifiers With Audio Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Penetration of IoT

5.2.3.2 Escalating Popularity of In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Optimization of Design and Complexity While Maintaining High Efficiency

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Integrating an LC Filter

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smartphones

6.2.1 Continuous Technological Advancements With Consumer Electronics Boosting Growth of Smartphone Market

6.3 Television Sets

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Large-Screen Televisions With Superior Sound Quality

6.4 Home Audio Systems

6.4.1 Continuous Increase in Demand for Smart Speakers

6.5 DesKTops and Laptops

6.5.1 2-Channel Amplifier to Grow at Higher CAGR for DesKTops and Laptops

6.6 Tablets

6.6.1 Decreasing Shipment of Tablets

6.7 Automotive Infotainment Systems

6.7.1 Increasing use of Navigation, and Adoption of Vehicle Diagnostics and Entertainment Services in Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles



7 Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Amplifier Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mono-Channel

7.2.1 Increasing Sales of Smartphones

7.3 2-Channel

7.3.1 Increasing use of 2-Channel in Automotive In-Car Audio and Consumer Electronics Sector

7.4 4-Channel

7.4.1 Television Sets to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period

7.5 6-Channel

7.5.1 Home Audio Systems Hold a Larger Size During Forecast Period

7.6 Others



8 Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By End-User Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Rising Demand for Smart Electronics

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Growing Trend of Vehicle Electrification in Automotive Vertical



9 Class D Audio Amplifier Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis: Class D Audio Amplifier Market

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 STMicroelectronics

11.1.2 Texas Instruments

11.1.3 NXP Semiconductor

11.1.4 Analog Devices

11.1.5 Infineon Technologies

11.1.6 Cirrus Logic

11.1.7 Maxim Integrated

11.1.8 Silicon Labs

11.1.9 Qualcomm

11.1.10 ON Semiconductor

11.2 Other Companies

11.2.1 ROHM Semiconductor

11.2.2 Icepower A/S

11.2.3 Dialog Semiconductor

11.2.4 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

11.2.5 Renesas Electronics

11.2.6 Monolithic Power Systems

11.2.7 Tempo Semiconductor

11.2.8 Nuvoton Technology

11.2.9 Dioo Microcircuits

