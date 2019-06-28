Global Classifieds Annual Report 2019: Ranking the Largest Classified and Marketplace Sites and Apps, Around the World, With Some Surprises

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Global Classifieds Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What are the Top 50 classified/marketplace sites and apps globally? Which are the three market leaders in each country? Are you on the list?

We've got the answers.

In the new report, you'll find:

  • Top 50: ranking the largest classified and marketplace sites and apps, around the world - with some surprises
  • Industry Trends: transactions and the race to new revenue streams
  • Company Spotlights: highlighting the big players in the industry from Adevinta to Xianyu - and everyone in-between
  • Companies to Watch: see what four companies are doing that you're not
  • Across the Globe: who are the leading companies from 60 countries around the world
  • New Products and Services: see what's trending and what's not
  • And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Industry trends

  • Getting into the transaction: The ultimate goal?
  • Innovation trajectory is with mobile-first marketplaces
  • Horizontals take on verticals to drive new revenue
  • Mobile horizontals best placed to beat incumbents
  • AI in marketplaces: LetGo, KupujemProdajem and Styria

Company spotlights

  • Adevinta: Post-Schibsted future looks bright
  • Allegro: From cooperation to competition with OLX
  • Axel Springer: New autos / real estate spinoff entity
  • Carousell: Big growth story in users, but revenue weak
  • Craigslist: Record revenue despite shrinking visitors
  • EBay: Is profitable classifieds division for sale?
  • MercadoLibre: Growing c-to-c presence in Latin America
  • Naspers: Restructure, rebranding and investments
  • Ringier: Global collaboration driving growth
  • Schibsted: Blocket is a challenge for Scandinavian major
  • Shopee: From launch to world's fifth largest c-to-c site
  • Xianyu: Chinese app goes after the left-over economy

Ones to Watch

  • Jiji: Aiming to become No. 1 in Africa
  • Mooms: A niche marketplace for mums
  • Shafa.ua: The largest c-to-c clothing classified in Europe
  • Youla: The mobile-first marketplace challenging Avito

Top 50 marketplaces and classifieds sites

New products and tech: Global roundup

Top marketplaces and classifieds by country

Companies in this edition

  • Adevinta
  • Allegro
  • Axel Springer
  • Carousell
  • Craigslist
  • EBay
  • Jiji
  • KupujemProdajem
  • LetGo
  • MercadoLibre
  • Mooms
  • Naspers
  • Page
  • Ringier
  • Schibsted
  • Shafa.ua
  • Shopee
  • Styria
  • Xianyu
  • Youla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t33d5o

