GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. & PROVECTUS ENGINEERED MATERIALS LTD. CONCLUDE INITIAL TESTINGS FOR REDUCTION AND REMOVAL OF SULFER FROM OIL

News provided by

Global Clean Energy, Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 10:19 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI) is a developer of Green Technology projects that will provide clean energy in various forms without negative carbon emissions or footprints.

Provectus Engineered Materials Ltd. uses patented low frequency sonication technology providing unique platforms for process engineering. Provectus currently holds 6 granted patents for mechanical and sono-chemical grinding and separation techniques using patented low frequency sonication technology providing unique platforms of process engineering for mechanical and sono-chemical grinding and separation techniques.

Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI") has entered into a Joint Venture with Provectus Engineered Materials Ltd ("Provectus") by securing the rights and patents for their Sonication technology for the purposes of reducing sulfur in crude oil and removing oil from oil sand tailings. The first-round testing of high sulfur fuel oil utilizing the Sonication technology from Provectus has been concluded. The initial round of throughput and floatation resulted in a 13% reduction in sulfur.

Additional testing will be executed going forward with multiple catalysts which have a history of reducing sulfur in fuel oil. The goal is to create the right mixture of catalysts along with the robust process capability of the Sonication technology to offer to the oil markets a modular solution to substantially reduce sulfur content in fuel oil. 

Testing for oil separation from oil sands tailings will begin shortly. GCE has been approached to develop sulfur reduction projects in the US and Canada along with development of oil separation from oil sands tailings at multiple locations upon successful completion of the testing. The goal of this joint venture is to have a portfolio of sulfur reduction and oil separation projects throughout the US and Canada. The joint venture allows GCE to utilize commercialized technology to take advantage of emerging growth sectors.

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Global Clean Energy, Inc.

GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. ENTERS INTO A JOINT VENTURE WITH PROVECTUS ENGINEERED MATERIALS LTD. FOR SULFUR REDUCTION AND REMOVING OIL FROM OIL SANDS WITH SONICATION TECHNOLOGY

GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. UPDATES PYROLYSIS & OTHER PROJECTS

