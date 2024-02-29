GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY, INC. CONTINUES EXPANDING MANAGEMENT TEAM

HOUSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI), a developer of green technology projects is expanding its management team by partnering with an affiliate of C2 Industrial Group to build, develop and manage sustainable clean energy projects in various forms while reducing negative carbon emissions or footprints.

The agreement is to engage professionals from C2 Industrial Group to present and acquire business opportunities that fit the mission of GCEI. The current management team includes George Azimov, President and Chris Boll, Chief Revenue Officer and Director. James Wiseman has been engaged as Chief Legal Officer and Jacob Sacks has been engaged as Chief Financial Officer. Their respective career biographies are listed below.

The team from GCEI are committed to delivering superior products and services that exceed customers expectations, fostering a culture of innovation, and contributing positively to the communities it serves.

"I'm thrilled to join the GCEI team. GCEI's mission and purpose could not be more critical in today's trying times. We must build sustainable businesses and industries. We must reduce the carbon footprint of business and industry. We must invest in green supply chains and emerging technologies. We need to think and act with clarity of purpose. That's what we intend to do as we look to acquire and build projects for GCEI that fulfill that mission," said James Wiseman, newly appointed CLO.

"We are pleased to be working with GCEI to combine and bring scale to companies that both have strong growth prospects and provide material benefits to the environment through their operations, in a prudent and financially responsible manner," said Jacob Sacks, newly appointed CFO.

James Wiseman, Chief Legal Officer

Mr. Wiseman has recently served as Principal and Chief Legal Officer of C2 Industrial, an industrial contracting company based in Joshua, TX. Mr. Wiseman has over 25 years of experience buying, developing and operating real estate in New York and Texas with Cayuga Capital Management LLC. Mr. Wiseman was Associate General Counsel at Strategic Value Partners, LLC, a Greenwich, CT-based investment adviser. While at SVP, Jamie led the roll-out of the private equity/real estate businesses where he worked on over $1 billion of real estate acquisitions globally. Mr. Wiseman was an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, specializing in investment fund formation, administration and capital- raising, and at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP focusing on private equity mergers and acquisition transactions. Mr. Wiseman earned a B.A. in Economics and Psychology from Cornell University and a J.D., magna cum laude, from Cornell Law School where he was a John M. Olin Scholar in Law and Economics.

Jacob Sacks, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Sacks has recently served as Principal and Chief Financial Officer of C2 Industrial. Mr. Sacks has over 25 years of construction management and real estate development experience. Previously, Jacob was a Vice President at U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC, a private real estate investment firm with $3 billion of real estate under management. Jacob worked as an investment banker, at ING Barings. While at ING, Jacob worked on a variety of transactions including debt and equity issuance, mergers and acquisitions, and private placements. Jacob earned a B.A. in Economics and a Master of Engineering in Operations Research/Financial Engineering from Cornell University.

