Global Clean Energy, Inc. Forms AI Division to Advance Renewal, Responsiveness, and Resilience through Data-Driven Energy Decisions

HOUSTON, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) today announced the launch of its new AI Division, a strategic expansion designed to accelerate the company's mission to turn complex data into practical decisions that improve environmental outcomes, protect communities, and strengthen long-term economic growth through innovative and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Global Clean Energy believes that the next era of sustainability will be driven by intelligent systems that can learn, adapt, and scale impact. The new division is built around a simple idea: AI should help organizations see risk earlier, react faster, and allocate resources more intelligently than they can today. Instead of treating artificial intelligence as a buzzword, Global Clean Energy is using it as a decision engine linking data from energy systems, infrastructure, and the environment into clear, actionable signals for leaders on the ground.

The AI Division will focus on three priorities:

Sharper Risk Visibility : Using machine learning and predictive analytics to identify emerging issues before they become crises, giving operators and policymakers more time to act.

: Using machine learning and predictive analytics to identify emerging issues before they become crises, giving operators and policymakers more time to act. Smarter Operations : Applying optimization and advanced analytics to reduce waste, improve reliability, and make existing assets work harder and cleaner.

: Applying optimization and advanced analytics to reduce waste, improve reliability, and make existing assets work harder and cleaner. Stronger Resilience: Providing decision support tools that help organizations adapt to change, plan for uncertainty, and recover more quickly when disruptions occur.

To deliver on this vision, Global Clean Energy is building a cross-functional team of data scientists, AI engineers, and domain experts who combine technical depth with real-world experience in energy, infrastructure, health, and public-sector operations. This team will operate an internal AI and Advanced Data Science innovation center dedicated to designing, prototyping, and scaling proprietary solutions that can be deployed across GCE's markets.

The division will also pursue targeted acquisitions of AI technologies and teams that bring proven solutions, specialized expertise, and existing customer relationships into the Global Clean Energy ecosystem, accelerating time-to-impact.

Guided by principles of transparency, governance, and human-centered design, the AI Division will use modern techniques including machine learning, optimization, and responsible generative AI to augment human judgment, not replace it. The goal is clear: surface the right signal at the right time so decision-makers can act quickly, confidently, and in alignment with environmental and economic goals.

"With the launch of our AI-Division, Global Clean Energy is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-enabled sustainability, using intelligent systems to make our infrastructure, institutions, and communities more informed, responsive, and resilient", stated Dr. Earl Azimov, CEO of Global Clean Energy, "The AI Division, reinforces the company's commitment to innovation that delivers measurable environmental, social, and economic value positioning the company at the forefront of AI-enabled sustainability."

About Global Clean Energy

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

