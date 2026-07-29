Global Clean Energy Secures Equity Facility to Support Growth Initiatives and Announces Board Update

Initial $150,000 Tranche Provides Near-Term Capital; Greg Godbout Appointed to Board as Company Advances AI, Energy, and Resilience Strategy

HOUSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI), a leader in sustainable energy and innovation, today announced that it has entered into an equity facility with a family office designed to support the Company's strategic growth initiatives.

Under the terms of the facility, the family office has committed capital structured around up to 1 million dollars convertible into shares and associated warrants, with an initial already funded tranche of $150,000 priced at $0.05 per share. The first tranche also includes 30-month warrants exercisable at $0.25 per share and a put feature at $0.50, providing GCEI with near-term capital flexibility as it continues to expand its operating platform.

The Company believes this financing strengthens its ability to advance priority initiatives across its clean energy, AI, and infrastructure resilience divisions. The equity facility is intended to support execution, provide additional financial flexibility, and help position GCEI to pursue both operational growth and strategic opportunities as they arise.

In connection with this update, Global Clean Energy also announced the resignation of Gerald Enloe from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Enloe for his years of service and contribution to GCEI's development.

Global Clean Energy is also pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Godbout to the Board of Directors. Mr. Godbout has played a central role in shaping the Company's AI sales and pipeline strategy and broader innovation roadmap, including the buildout of initiatives connected to Flamelit and the Company's AI for Humanity mission.

"This equity facility provides Global Clean Energy with the flexibility to accelerate execution as we scale across clean energy, applied AI, and resilience," said CEO Dr. Earl Azimov. "Greg Godbout's appointment to the Board reflects the growing impact of his government sales initiatives, including the expansion of a robust contract pipeline and successful engagement with public sector partners. His leadership continues to drive revenue visibility, strategic alignment, and disciplined execution as we advance the company's next phase of growth. We also extend our sincere gratitude to Gerald Enloe for his years of service and valued contributions."

The Company continues to focus on creating an integrated platform that combines sustainable infrastructure, applied intelligence, and real-world resilience solutions. Management believes this financing and board evolution represent important steps in supporting that long-term direction.

About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)

Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies. The Company is building a diversified platform designed to serve the growing need for smarter energy decisions, infrastructure reliability, and applied intelligence across commercial and public-sector markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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SOURCE Global Clean Energy Inc.