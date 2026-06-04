AI for Natural Disasters Launches ResilientIQ and Expands Market Outreach

New platform begins active demonstrations as GCEI advances commercialization of emergency management AI tools

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) today announced that AI for Natural Disasters has launched ResilientIQ™ to the market and begun active outreach through product demonstrations and a new website presence. The launch marks an important step in moving the platform from development into commercial engagement.

ResilientIQ™ is designed to answer emergency management questions and evaluate plans using cited guidance rather than generic AI responses. The platform is built around recognized emergency management frameworks and is intended to help users work faster and with greater confidence when planning for disaster response.

The Company believes the launch is important because it shows the AIND platform is now a market-facing product with a clear use case. The rollout is being supported by an active commercial process that includes demonstrations, evaluations, partner discussions, and engagement with government agencies and other institutional stakeholders. While public-sector opportunities typically involve longer sales cycles and extended review periods, the Company believes it is building a credible pipeline in a market where trust, validation, and domain fit are essential.

This milestone is also expected to support the next phase of the Company's AI strategy by advancing early-stage opportunities toward pilot programs, channel relationships, and longer-term commercial adoption. Management believes current outreach activity is establishing a solid foundation for future business development. As additional traction metrics become available, the Company expects to provide further updates on market response.

"ResilientIQ is built to give emergency management professionals faster access to cited operational guidance when decisions matter most," said Thomas Roderick PhD, CTO. "We are excited to bring the platform to market and begin building commercial momentum through active demonstrations and partner outreach."

If you want try ResilientIQ please email [email protected] and write Try ResilientIQ in the subject line. We will send you a trial link with instructions.

About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

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SOURCE Global Clean Energy Inc.