Global Clean Energy Inc. Acquires AI for Natural Disasters to Expand Disaster Prediction and Emergency Response Platform.

Acquisition Adds Disaster Intelligence, Prediction and Operational Resilience Tools to GCEI's Growing Applied AI strategy

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) today announced the acquisition of AI for Natural Disasters ("AIND"), a company focused on artificial intelligence tools for disaster prediction, monitoring, and response.

The acquisition expands GCEI's applied AI platform into resilience and emergency management markets and adds new products designed for high-consequence, real-world decision environments.

AIND brings a focused technology portfolio led by TerraVigil™ and ResilientIQ™. TerraVigil™ is designed to support predictive intelligence and live situational awareness during natural disasters, while ResilientIQ™ is built to help emergency managers access source-cited operational guidance quickly.

"Natural disasters are increasing in frequency and severity and the underlying risk intelligence infrastructure hasn't kept pace," said Thomas Roderick PhD, CTO. "Available tools on the market are coarse, siloed, and typically static. TerraVigil is designed to be the foundational layer to predict disaster impacts using live data and known information, converting multi-source environmental and situational data into ready intelligence and predictions."

By predicting the likelihood of natural disasters within targeted local areas, communities can shift from reactive response to proactive preparedness, helping save lives, reduce damage, and lower costs.

"Knowing where and when disaster risk is elevated is only half the problem. The other half is knowing what to do about it," added Dr. Roderick. "TerraVigil, the predictive layer, and ResilientIQ, the operational knowledge layer, are domain- and purpose-built as complementary systems designed to work together across the lifecycle of natural disasters."

"Emergency managers make life-safety decisions, often under extreme time pressure," Dr. Roderick said. "Relevant and critical guidance is scattered across prior after-action reports, federal guidelines, academic research, and local plans. However, none of it is synthesized, verified, or at their fingertips. ResilientIQ is built to close this knowledge gap with domain-curated, source-cited AI designed specifically for planning and operational decision support."

The Company believes the acquisition strengthens its position in applied AI markets where speed, accuracy, and decision support can directly affect public safety, infrastructure protection, and response outcomes. Rather than pursuing broad AI claims, GCEI is building around practical use cases tied to urgent real-world needs.

The acquisition is expected to support product launches, market outreach, demonstrations, and partner development tied to the AIND platform.

Polaris Market Research estimates the Natural disaster management market at $71.51 Billion in 2025, with strong growth ahead. GCEI believes this creates a meaningful opportunity for specialized AI platforms that support preparedness, prediction, and response.

About Global Clean Energy, Inc. (GCEI)

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

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globalcleanenergy.net, flamelit.tech, aifornaturaldisasters.com

SOURCE Global Clean Energy Inc.