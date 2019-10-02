Global Clean Energy Technologies Industry
Clean Energy Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$185.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8%. Hydropower, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$84.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hydropower will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hydropower will reach a market size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, General Electric Company; JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Goldwind)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Clean Energy Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Clean Energy Technologies Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Clean Energy Technologies Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Hydropower (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Hydropower (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Clean Coal (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Clean Coal (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Wind (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Wind (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Solar (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Solar (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Clean Energy Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 13: Clean Energy Technologies Market in US$ Million in
the United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 14: United States Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 15: Clean Energy Technologies Market Analysis in Canada
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 16: Canadian Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 17: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Clean Energy
Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 18: Japanese Clean Energy Technologies Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Clean Energy Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: Clean Energy Technologies Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Clean Energy Technologies Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 21: European Clean Energy Technologies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: European Clean Energy Technologies Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: European Clean Energy Technologies Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 24: Clean Energy Technologies Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 25: French Clean Energy Technologies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: French Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 27: German Clean Energy Technologies Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 28: German Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 29: Clean Energy Technologies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 30: Clean Energy Technologies Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 31: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Clean
Energy Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 32: United Kingdom Clean Energy Technologies Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe Clean Energy Technologies Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 34: Clean Energy Technologies Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Clean Energy Technologies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2018-2025
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 37: Clean Energy Technologies Market Analysis in Rest of
World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Rest of World Clean Energy Technologies Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP
SIEMENS AG
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
