Global Clean Hydrogen Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Supportive Government Policies to Enable Market Growth

The clean hydrogen market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.01% during the period 2020-2026.



The market is likely to witness steady growth in the upcoming year. The rising global warming due to the maximum emission of carbon dioxide to the environment contributed from transportation, industries, power generation are the major factors increasing the demand for clean hydrogen.

The APAC region has the highest contribution in carbon dioxide emission to the environment, followed by North America. To curb the emission from vehicles and reduce air pollutions, the demand for fuel cell vehicles is increasing across the regions. The hydrogen can be used to charge these FCV vehicles, and henceforth, there is a huge scope of clean hydrogen in transportation applications.



CLEAN HYDROGEN MARKET SEGMENTATION



The clean hydrogen market research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, end-user, geography. The alkaline electrolyzer is one of the easiest hydrogen production methods as it produces 99.9% pure gas. The electrodes which are used in the techniques are robust zirconium dioxide based diaphragms and Nickel coated stainless steel. The alkaline electrolyzer is expected to grow due to its low price compared to other electrolyzers.

PEM electrolysis is more dynamic and responsive to changing power inputs requirement than alkaline electrolyzer. The key components in the PEM electrolyzer are the bipolar plates with flow channels, current collectors, and membrane electrode assembly. The market for PEM electrolyzer will also increase during the forecast period because it provides the pure form of hydrogen. Many companies and government bodies consider PEM the best suitable electrolyzer for hydrogen production during the coming years.



The transport sector contributed the largest share of 45.20% to the overall green hydrogen market in 2020. While some companies are selling hydrogen cars in selected countries, battery-operated electric vehicles are being chosen by an increasing number of car manufacturers worldwide.

A project under consultation by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) aims at increasing this fleet to 50,000 taxis in Paris by 2030, as part of a billion-euro investment to add 11 GWh of hydrogen storage capacity in the city.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



Germany, France, Spain, Netherland, and others have already released a national hydrogen strategy and clean hydrogen as energy-efficient strategies. The clean hydrogen projects are ramping up, as multiple companies have announced major low or zero-carbon hydrogen projects in Europe. In Europe, the German government to create demand for hydrogen about 90 to 110 Tw by 2030.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key players such as Linde Plc, Air Liquide, and others are involved in several ongoing sustainability partnerships in the global market.

Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products that could threaten competitor products. Vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. The requirement of clean hydrogen in the industry will arise due to their zero-emission of carbon dioxide to the environment and create lucrative market opportunities.



Key Vendors

Linde plc

Air Liquide

Engie

Uniper SE

Siemens Energy

Other Prominent Vendors

Air Products Inc

Clean Hydrogen System

Cummins Inc

Toshiba Energy System & Solution Corporation

Nel ASA

SGH2 Energy

SunGreenH2

Green Hydrogen

Fuel Cell Energy

Plug Power

McPhy

Arkema

Symbio

ACWA Power

CWP Global

HyPoint

Enapter

Hytech Power

Hyon

Ballard Power System

Bloom Energy

Rouge H2 Engineering GmbH

