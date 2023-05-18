Global Cleaning Services Market Report 2023: Rapid Urbanization Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleaning Services Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

ABM Industries Inc.

The Service Master Company, LLC

CleanNet

Anago Cleaning Systems

Aramark Corporation

Sodexo

Jani-King Inc.

Stanley Steemer International, Inc.

ChemDry

Pritchard Industries Inc.

This report on global cleaning services market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global cleaning services market by segmenting the market based on type, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the cleaning services market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion in the Commercial Sector and Real Estate Investment.

Rapid Urbanization

Challenges

High Competition

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Window Cleaning

Vacuuming

Floor Care

Maid Services

Carpet & Upholstery

Others

by End User

Offices

Educational Facilities

Retail Complexes

Residences

Government

Healthcare Facilities

Industrial Plants

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

