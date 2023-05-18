Global Cleaning Services Market Report 2023: Rapid Urbanization Drives Growth

18 May, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleaning Services Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cleaning services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- ABM Industries Inc.
- The Service Master Company, LLC
- CleanNet
- Anago Cleaning Systems
- Aramark Corporation
- Sodexo
- Jani-King Inc.
- Stanley Steemer International, Inc.
- ChemDry
- Pritchard Industries Inc.
This report on global cleaning services market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global cleaning services market by segmenting the market based on type, end user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the cleaning services market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expansion in the Commercial Sector and Real Estate Investment.
- Rapid Urbanization
Challenges
- High Competition
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Window Cleaning
- Vacuuming
- Floor Care
- Maid Services
- Carpet & Upholstery
- Others
by End User
- Offices
- Educational Facilities
- Retail Complexes
- Residences
- Government
- Healthcare Facilities
- Industrial Plants
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2q7itn
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article