Global Cleanroom Glove Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Cardinal Health, Ansell and Medline Industries Among Others

The cleanroom glove market is evaluated at US$1.265 billion for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% to reach a market size of US$2.033 billion by the year 2026.

Cleanrooms are special facilities for industrial and scientific research and manufacturing. They provide a closed environment which allows for tests and manufacturing of products that can be easily contaminated by small components in the environment.

The demand for cleanroom gloves is anticipated to increase with the demand for cleanrooms due to the rise in pharmaceutical and micro-electronic components production all around the world. In addition, the demand is also projected to grow with the increasing investments in life science, biotech, and semiconductor research and development. Moreover, the safety guidelines and regulations in the pharmaceutical and food industry, coupled with the growth in those industries, are further anticipated to boost the growth of cleanroom gloves during the assessment period.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease had a positive impact on the cleanroom glove market. As travel restrictions were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the trade of the raw materials halted which led to supply chain disruptions and hence a decline in the market growth. For instance, as Asian countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia among others are the major manufacturers of natural rubber, the cleanroom glove manufacturers around the world suffered due to trade halts as many countries are dependent on Asia for natural rubber. Furthermore, the decline in industries such as the electronics industry harmed the market growth.



Rising demand for microelectronics

With an increase in the demand for mobile devices, the demand for cleanroom gloves has been increasing as the electronic components inside the new mobile devices are being miniaturized with advancements in technology. This is anticipated to lead to an increased demand for cleanroom gloves during the forecast period as they are widely used while handling microelectronics. According to the ICEA report, India witnessed a 14.5% growth rate in the smartphone market in 2018 with 142.5 million units shipped. The report also states that the country is expected to have 829 million smartphone users by 2022. Also, NTIA stated that only 27% US population used a smartphone in 2011, which later soared in popularity and were used by 68% of the American population by 2019.

Furthermore, various companies are launching flexible and innovative consumer electronic devices which is promoting the use of microelectronics in their manufacturing and hence is projected to propel the growth of the cleanroom glove market in the coming years. For instance, in 2021, Oppo has launched a rollable concept smartphone named Oppo X 2021 which features a scroll-like display. The phone has a dynamic sliding frame that extends and retracts smoothly with no hard folding involved which makes the phone's flexible screen to be as small as 6.7 inches and as large as 7.4 inches.



Safety guidelines and regulations in the pharmaceutical and food industry

The pharmaceutical and food industries have to ensure the safety and quality of the final products and hence have to comply with regulations, which prompts the use of cleanroom gloves. In European Union, EU Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) are to be followed by all the pharmaceutical manufacturers wanting to supply products to the EU. The manufacturing sites are inspected and hence the use of cleanroom gloves is widespread in the pharmaceutical sector in the EU. Furthermore, various countries have to comply with sanitation and hygiene GMPs such as pharmaceutical manufacture requiring high levels of sanitation and hygiene at every point of the process, covering personnel, premises, equipment, materials, containers, and cleaning and disinfection products. Moreover, the rise in pharmaceutical and food industries worldwide is further supporting the demand for cleanroom gloves and hence is projected to boost the market growth during the assessment period.



Asia Pacific to dominate the market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant market share and is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the region undergoing rapid industrialization. The Asia Pacific, especially China, is one of the leading manufacturers worldwide and the manufacturing sector is witnessing a boom in the region. As per data from the World Bank, the manufacturing sector had a market size of $4.128 trillion in 2010 which increased to $6.211 in 2020. The rise in industrialization and growth in the manufacturing sector has led to a rise in the adoption of cleanroom gloves in the region and the trend is projected to continue in the coming years.



