Global Cleanroom Technology Market Report 2023-2028: Automation and Robotics, IoT-enabled Monitoring, Energy Efficiency, Integration of Nanotechnology, and Modular and Flexible Design Gaining

The Global Cleanroom Technology Market was valued at USD 7.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 7.60%.

This report focuses on cleanroom technology and consumables. It discusses the types of technologies used for cleanrooms and related consumables. Also, the report provides a clinical trial analysis of cleanrooms and examines their growing application across sectors.

Cleanrooms are essential in healthcare. In the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device industries, they are needed for manufacturing and research-related activities. In hospitals they are required for operation theaters and isolation rooms. They are an indispensable part of good manufacturing practices. They are important for maintaining the quality of products. There are also other applications of cleanroom devices in sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace, food, and allied sectors.

The boost in the biopharmaceutical sector due to COVID-19 vaccine research and production has led to increased awareness of biotechnology drugs and investment in the same. This, in turn, has been driving the establishment of new cleanrooms and the overall cleanroom market. In the biotechnology field apart from biopharmaceuticals, cleanrooms are needed for plant tissue culture, gene therapy, cell therapy, and other applications.

The growth in the medical device sector, the trend toward miniaturization, and the demand for new devices is also driving the cleanroom market in the medical device sector. There is a demand for cleanrooms in this sector, as even a small particle can lead to faulty functioning of medical devices. One of the major restraints in the market is the cost of cleanrooms. Cleanrooms need a specific air quality; the air needs to be passed through HEPA filters, which increases the cost of cleanrooms.

Additionally, maintaining a cleanroom can be expensive because of the specifications required. This restraint is overcome by using modular cleanrooms that are one-tenth the cost of traditional cleanrooms. The cleanroom market is highly fragmented, with multiple companies offering cleanroom equipment and consumables, as well as construction services.

The report further examines the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The study covers market projections through 2028 and provides company profiles of major players. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2021, 2022 (as the base year), and 2023, with forecasts for 2028.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for cleanroom products and technologies
  • An estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global cleanroom technology market, and a corresponding analysis of market shares based on product types and sub-types, end users, and region
  • Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies, prospects, and impact of various macroeconomic variables
  • Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the cleanroom technology and consumables market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, analysis of companies' ESG scores, a discussion of the future of ESG, and the ESG practices of leading companies
  • Analysis of key patent grants on cleanroom technology and clinical trial applications
  • An analysis of the competitive landscape, including company market shares, recent M&A activity, and the outlook for venture funding
  • Profiles of the leading market players

Company Profiles

  • ABN Cleanroom Technology
  • Abtech Inc.
  • Ardmac
  • Atmos-Tech Industries
  • Azbil Corp.
  • Bouygues
  • Clean Air Products
  • Clean Rooms International Inc.
  • Cleanrooms By United
  • Colandis Gmbh
  • Dupont
  • Exyte Gmbh
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.
  • Labconco
  • Mecart Cleanrooms
  • Parteco Srl
  • Terra Universal Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing this Study
  • Scope of the Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Information Sources
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Segmentation Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Market Outlook
  • Market Insights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • History
  • Definition of Cleanroom
  • Types of Cleanrooms
  • ISO 1 Cleanroom Requirements
  • ISO 2 Cleanroom Requirements
  • ISO 3 Cleanroom/FED Class 1 Equivalent
  • ISO 4 Cleanrooms
  • ISO 5 Cleanrooms
  • ISO 6 Cleanrooms
  • ISO 7 Cleanroom/FED Class 10000
  • ISO 8 Cleanroom/FED Class 100,000
  • Types of Cleanrooms Based on Structure
  • Contamination
  • Sources of Contaminants
  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Cleanroom Market
  • Cleanrooms in Hospitals
  • Cleanrooms in Manufacturing
  • Shortage of PPE
  • Travel Restrictions and Delays in Non-COVID Projects
  • Cleanroom Environmental Concerns
  • Energy Consumption
  • Measures to Reduce Energy Consumption
  • Waste Generated in Cleanrooms
  • Biodegradable Cleanroom Wipes
  • Kimberly-Clark Circular Model
  • Social Concerns
  • Innovative Wipes from Plastic Bottles

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics Snapshot
  • Market Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities
  • Challenges

Chapter 5 Cleanroom Market by Product Segment

  • Cleanroom Consumables Market
  • Cleanroom Safety Consumables
  • Cleanroom Cleaning Consumables
  • Cleanroom Equipment Market
  • HVAC Systems
  • HEPA Filters
  • Laminar Airflow and Biosafety Cabinets
  • Fan Filter Units
  • Other Cleanroom Equipment

Chapter 6 Cleanroom Market by End User

  • Cleanrooms in the Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Cleanrooms in Biotechnology
  • Medical Biotechnology
  • Animal, Plant, and Agriculture Biotechnology
  • Environmental Biotechnology
  • Cleanrooms in Medical Devices
  • Cleanrooms in Hospitals

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Cleanroom Market in North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Cleanroom Market in Europe
  • Cleanroom Market in Asia-Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • Cleanroom Market in RoW

Chapter 8 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Emerging Trends in Cleanrooms
  • Automation and Robotics
  • IoT-enabled Monitoring
  • Energy Efficiency
  • Integration of Nanotechnology
  • Modular and Flexible Design
  • Advanced in Cleaning Materials
  • Improved Safety
  • Cleanroom-as-a-service

Chapter 9 Clinical Trial Analysis

Chapter 10 Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding Outlook

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

