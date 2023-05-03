Global Clear Aligners Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Patients with Malocclusion & Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Dentistry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market by Material Type Age Group Distribution Channel End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligners market is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the clear aligners market is mainly attributed to the rise in the number of patients with malocclusion, product launches by clear aligners companies, technological advancements in dentistry, and increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry.

However, the high cost of clear aligners restrains the growth of this market. The growing demand for customized clear aligners is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of awareness about dental health problems among the population and low access to quality dental treatment in emerging countries are challenges for the players operating in this market.



Based on material, in 2023, the polyurethane segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The adoption of polyurethane for the fabrication of clear aligners is increasing due to its properties, such as high elastomeric characteristics, chemical, abrasion, & heat resistance, and ease of processing.

Additionally, the material can withstand bruxism as it is used in clear aligners. It can withstand physical handling, grinding, and biting during the treatment, which further drives people's preference for this material over others.



Based on type, the in-office aligners segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing support from dental associations for in-office aligners, treatment under the guidance of dental care providers, technological advancements in the fabrication of clear aligners, and reduced risk of oral injuries, such as tooth & gum damage and Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) disorders, during treatment, are driving the growth of this segment.



Based on distribution channel, in 2023, the offline channel segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global clear aligners market. The offline distribution channels are observed to be more preferred by dentists and OEM manufacturers, as it allows direct interaction between dentists and sales representatives. It helps sales representatives to demonstrate the product details and work to the dentist in depth. This helps dentists provide more effective treatment to their patients, contributing to the large market share of this segment.



Based on end user, the dental hospitals & clinics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High patient inflows at hospitals & clinics, a wider range of services and treatments, and fast dental handling are supporting the growth of this segment.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global clear aligners market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the clear aligners market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The factors supporting the largest share of this market are technological advancements in dentistry, increasing prevalence of malocclusion, and increased dental care spending. Additionally, the presence of key players, well-established dental care infrastructure, and government initiatives for oral care awareness also contribute to the large market share of North America.



