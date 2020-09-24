Global Climate Change Resiliency Technology 2020: Building Climate Resilient Cities
The "Climate Resilient Cities: Resilient Building Design and Planning" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global climate change is, arguably, the chief environmental concern of our time. Moreover, it is poised to require substantial development and investment in the near and mid-term in order to ensure the safety, comfort, and livability of global cities and built environments. From a global perspective, cities are experiencing increasing stressors, from larger and more frequent hurricanes to hotter and more frequent heatwaves, increased floods, low snowpacks, and more drought. These extremes create considerable planning-level challenges.
At the building and urban planning level, many progressive actors are already considering, developing and deploying resilient technologies and systems. Early actors started down this path in the first decade of this century. Around 2010 the industry began to respond, with an uptick in R&D. Today, compared to the early 2000s, R&D activity, led by corporate development, has increased more than ten-fold. This comes with the increasing understanding that climate change is an issue that will continue to be a defining challenge for our species in the years and decades to come.
The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each global climate change resiliency technology that is considered in this study. This study, in particular, is meant to be the first in a series of climate-oriented studies, targeting markets associated with the built environment. This study specifically considers technologies and services that improve the resiliency of buildings and urban planning.
This study reviews the following technology categories, relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
This report organizes technologies into the following segments:
- Cladding and insulation.
- Resilient windows.
- Structural upgrades.
- Low-impact development.
- Improved flood management.
- Urban heat island management technologies.
- Water recharge and recycling.
- Distributed power generation.
- Distributed power storage.
The following transparent, rigid plastic applications are also considered within the study, with market breakdowns for each by region:
- Resilient buildings.
- Stormwater and flood management.
- Urban microclimate management.
- Resilient energy.
- Drought resilience.
The Report Includes:
- A descriptive overview of the global market and industry for resilient building design and planning technologies for the development of climate-resilient cities
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion of the industry structures and trends, including relevant supply chains, major industry organizations and a review of trends that drive market dynamics and valuations
- Analysis of climate-resilient strategies and technologies for cities in terms of current and forecast use of resources, with an emphasis on developments since 2019
- A look at the new developments, expanded use of existing and new applications and competition among various technologies, where relevant
- Coverage of important suppliers of relevant/applicable technologies, their product lines and other important factors that have an impact on the market
- Identification and review of opportunities in several application areas where new information is needed regarding the use and deployment of climate-resilient technologies in building design and planning
- Company profiles of major listed corporations, including 3M Co., Alfa-Laval, BASF Polyurethanes, BYD Batteries, Cummins Power Generation Inc., LG Chem Ltd., Saint-Gobain, and SIPTEC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Alfa Laval
- Asian Phoenix Resources Ltd.
- BASF Polyurethanes
- Blue Ridge Fiberboard
- BYD Batteries
- C&D Technologies Inc.
- Calgon Carbon Corp.
- Caterpillar
- Certainteed (Saint Gobain)
- Ch2M Hill Omi
- China Eps
- Chemtreat Inc. (Danaher Corp.)
- Cummins Power Generation Inc.
- Dow Building Solutions
- Enerdel
- Enersys
- Highpower International Inc.
- Iconxusa Llc
- Insulfoam
- Johns Manville
- Knauf
- Koch Membrane Systems Inc.
- Kubota
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Mitsubishi International
- Nudura
- Owens Corning
- Ox Engineered Products
- Pall Corp.
- Rockwool
- Saft Groupe S.A.
- Saint-Gobain
- Samsung Sdi
- Savoia Generators
- Shelter Enterprises Inc.
- Siptec
- Suez Environment
- Thermapan
- Twinwall
- Veolia Water Technologies
- Zhangjiagang Leader New Construction Material Co., Ltd.
Chapter 10 Patent Summary
