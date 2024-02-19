Global Climate Technology Research Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Across Sustainable Desalination, Technology-enabled Climate Solutions, and Sustainable Fuels

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Feb, 2024, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Climate Tech Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes current trends shaping the global climate tech market and identifies leading companies in the industry, selecting 100 innovative solutions for in-depth analysis from a database of over 300 organizations. 

Some of the key trends driving growth in the market include the increasing body of environmental regulation and the strengthening of net-zero targets, growing public investment led by initiatives such as the EU Green Deal Industrial Plan and the Green Climate Fund, and public awareness and demand for sustainable goods, which are in turn compelling companies to revamp their operations to fulfill these requirements, among other drivers that this report will dive into.

The acute impact of climate change due to growing GHG emissions highlights the need for the technologies that can reduce said emissions while preparing the world's population for a scenario in which international targets are not achieved. While mitigation technologies seek to reduce or offset GHG emissions, adaptation technologies prepare communities to deal with risks, creating sustainable and resilient infrastructure, economies, and services.

Some of the key climate tech clusters which have been identified include:

  • Alternative fuels and feedstocks,
  • Circular economy platforms,
  • Sustainable food and crops,
  • Protection of nature and biodiversity,
  • Climate tech portfolios,
  • Infrastructure resilience and asset risk management, and
  • Water transition technologies.

These cutting-edge companies, which are tackling climate risks across a variety of industry verticals and clusters with their innovative approaches and technologies, are analyzed according to proprietary and external frameworks and criteria, including:

  • The 6P Framework,
  • The UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and
  • The EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Desalination for the Water Crisis
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Technology-enabled Climate Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Sustainable Fuels

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Climate Tech Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Technology Cluster
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Climate Tech Trends by Technology Cluster

Market Research Scope, Analysis, and Frameworks

  • Research Scope
  • Report Overview
  • Climate Risks
  • The 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability and a Circular Economy
  • Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
  • EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities

Company Profiles

  • 100 Leading Climate Tech Companies - Solutions and Portfolios
  • Aclima
  • AgroScout
  • AiDash
  • AMP
  • 7Analytics
  • Arbonaut
  • Arcadis
  • Archaea Energy
  • ASTERRA
  • Astraea
  • Baker Hughes
  • BeeHero
  • BlueGreen
  • Carbon Engineering
  • Carbon Upcycling
  • Checkerspot
  • Circulor
  • Clariter
  • ClimateAi
  • ClimatePartner
  • Conservation Labs
  • Coral Vita
  • Desolenator
  • Disaster Tech
  • Dryad
  • 4EARTH
  • ElectraMet
  • Elemental Water Makers
  • Enginzyme
  • Everimpact
  • Floodbase
  • Fujitsu
  • Google
  • Gradiant
  • Great Ecology
  • Greeneye
  • Green Story
  • Greyparrot
  • Greyter
  • Gro Intelligence
  • Gybe
  • HomeBiogas
  • Hydraloop
  • Hydrosat
  • IBM
  • Indigo
  • Infinium
  • IXO
  • Kando
  • Kilimo
  • Lamor
  • LanzaTech
  • LettUs Grow
  • Lotic Labs
  • Microsoft
  • MORFO
  • Nanogence
  • Natrx, Inc.
  • Nature Energy-Shell
  • N-Drip
  • Netafim
  • Oceanworks
  • OffGridBox
  • OneConcern
  • Oneka Technologies
  • Openversum
  • Pani
  • Pano
  • Pilio
  • Pivot Bio
  • Puna Bio
  • PUR
  • Puraffinity
  • Recycleye
  • RoadRunner
  • SAP
  • Satelligence
  • SMX
  • Sofar Ocean
  • Soiltech
  • SOURCE
  • SpaceAge Labs
  • StormSensor
  • SunCulture
  • Swirltex
  • Swiss Re
  • Topolytics
  • True Elements
  • UBQ Materials
  • Ucrop.it
  • Understory
  • Upstream Tech
  • Vassar Labs
  • Vector Center
  • Vibrant Planet
  • Virridy
  • Waterplan
  • Wegaw
  • Wellntel
  • WINT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia1akn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Customer Experience (CX) for 2024: Hybrid Work/Collaboration, ESG, Employee Experience and AI to Drive CX Investments

Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Customer Experience (CX) for 2024: Hybrid Work/Collaboration, ESG, Employee Experience and AI to Drive CX Investments

The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Customer Experience (CX), 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Customer...
Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032: Opportunities in Light Weight Battery Housing Systems, From Steel to Aluminum

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Housing Market Analysis and Forecast 2023-2032: Opportunities in Light Weight Battery Housing Systems, From Steel to Aluminum

The "Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Housing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.