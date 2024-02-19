Global Climate Technology Research Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Across Sustainable Desalination, Technology-enabled Climate Solutions, and Sustainable Fuels

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Climate Tech Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes current trends shaping the global climate tech market and identifies leading companies in the industry, selecting 100 innovative solutions for in-depth analysis from a database of over 300 organizations.

Some of the key trends driving growth in the market include the increasing body of environmental regulation and the strengthening of net-zero targets, growing public investment led by initiatives such as the EU Green Deal Industrial Plan and the Green Climate Fund, and public awareness and demand for sustainable goods, which are in turn compelling companies to revamp their operations to fulfill these requirements, among other drivers that this report will dive into.

The acute impact of climate change due to growing GHG emissions highlights the need for the technologies that can reduce said emissions while preparing the world's population for a scenario in which international targets are not achieved. While mitigation technologies seek to reduce or offset GHG emissions, adaptation technologies prepare communities to deal with risks, creating sustainable and resilient infrastructure, economies, and services.

Some of the key climate tech clusters which have been identified include:

Alternative fuels and feedstocks,

Circular economy platforms,

Sustainable food and crops,

Protection of nature and biodiversity,

Climate tech portfolios,

Infrastructure resilience and asset risk management, and

Water transition technologies.

These cutting-edge companies, which are tackling climate risks across a variety of industry verticals and clusters with their innovative approaches and technologies, are analyzed according to proprietary and external frameworks and criteria, including:

The 6P Framework,

The UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and

The EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sustainable Desalination for the Water Crisis

Growth Opportunity 2 - Technology-enabled Climate Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Sustainable Fuels

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Climate Tech Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology Cluster

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Climate Tech Trends by Technology Cluster

Market Research Scope, Analysis, and Frameworks

Research Scope

Report Overview

Climate Risks

The 6P Framework for the Future of Sustainability and a Circular Economy

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

EU Taxonomy for Sustainable Activities

Company Profiles

100 Leading Climate Tech Companies - Solutions and Portfolios

Aclima

AgroScout

AiDash

AMP

7Analytics

Arbonaut

Arcadis

Archaea Energy

ASTERRA

Astraea

Baker Hughes

BeeHero

BlueGreen

Carbon Engineering

Carbon Upcycling

Checkerspot

Circulor

Clariter

ClimateAi

ClimatePartner

Conservation Labs

Coral Vita

Desolenator

Disaster Tech

Dryad

4EARTH

ElectraMet

Elemental Water Makers

Enginzyme

Everimpact

Floodbase

Fujitsu

Google

Gradiant

Great Ecology

Greeneye

Green Story

Greyparrot

Greyter

Gro Intelligence

Gybe

HomeBiogas

Hydraloop

Hydrosat

IBM

Indigo

Infinium

IXO

Kando

Kilimo

Lamor

LanzaTech

LettUs Grow

Lotic Labs

Microsoft

MORFO

Nanogence

Natrx, Inc.

Nature Energy-Shell

N-Drip

Netafim

Oceanworks

OffGridBox

OneConcern

Oneka Technologies

Openversum

Pani

Pano

Pilio

Pivot Bio

Puna Bio

PUR

Puraffinity

Recycleye

RoadRunner

SAP

Satelligence

SMX

Sofar Ocean

Soiltech

SOURCE

SpaceAge Labs

StormSensor

SunCulture

Swirltex

Swiss Re

Topolytics

True Elements

UBQ Materials

Ucrop.it

Understory

Upstream Tech

Vassar Labs

Vector Center

Vibrant Planet

Virridy

Waterplan

Wegaw

Wellntel

WINT

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia1akn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets