Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026 - Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand

Apr 21, 2022, 11:15 ET
The "Clinical Communication and Collaboration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Communication and Collaboration estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Clinical Communication and Collaboration market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $634.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $280.3 Million by 2026
The Clinical Communication and Collaboration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$634.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$280.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$323.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Growing in these regional markets will be led by rising demand among healthcare providers for cross-functional collaborative platforms that use an internet-based interface or various mobile devices to achieve flexible communications anywhere, anytime. In addition, integrating big data analytics is expected to significantly benefit in improving clinical communication and collaboration solutions in the coming years.
The application of big data analytics is expected to help physicians in analyzing specific trends as well as predicting future events based on data obtained from electronic or web-based platforms.
By Content Type, Video Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
By Content Type, the video segment is estimated at US$647.9 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 15.2% over the analysis period.
United States constitutes the largest regional market for Video segment, accounting for 35.5% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 17.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$113.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Overwhelms Healthcare
- Financial Burden of COVID-19
- Communication & Collaboration Platforms Receive Special Thrust from COVID-19 Care
- Reduced Visits to Patient Room Heightens Need for CC&C Solutions
- Tracking Infection Trends
- Clinical Communication and Collaboration: An Introduction
- Benefits of CC&C
- Evolution of Clinical Communications
- Market Outlook
- Analysis by Region
- Competition
- Clinical Communication and Collaboration Tool Capabilities of Select Vendors
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 36 Featured)
- Intelligent Business Communication - AGNITY
- Ascom (Holding) AG
- UDG Healthcare PLC
- Avaya Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Everbridge, Inc.
- Halo Health
- Hill Room Services Inc.
- Intel Corporation
- Jive Software, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- PatientSafe Solutions
- Plantronics, Inc.
- Spok Inc.
- TigerConnect, Inc
- Uniphy Health Holding LLC
- Vocera Communications, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Importance of Clinical Communication and Collaboration
- Mobile Solutions Gain Edge
- Mobile Clinical Communication Platforms Offer Expedited Care Delivery & Cost Efficiency
- Mobile Clinical Communication Gains Prominence for Seamless Collaboration amid COVID-19
- Telemedicine Adoption Reaches New Heights, Coerced by the Pandemic
- Percentage of Patient Appointments Via Telemedicine Prior and During Pandemic
- Analytics Play a Vital Role in Improving Adoption
- Cloud Deployment Expands at an Accelerating Pace
- Cloud-Based Clinical Communication Platforms Rank Better than Mobile EHR Texting Modules
- Cloud-Based Clinical Communication Platforms vs. Mobile EHR Texting Modules
- Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption
- Need to Improve Transparency to Drive Blockchain Technology Adoption
- Increasing Complexity of Healthcare Operations to Spur Demand
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Steers Demand
- Introduction of 5G to Speed up Market Penetration
- Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kfcaqk
