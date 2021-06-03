FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 11907 Companies: 36 - Players covered include Intelligent Business Communication â€" AGNITY; Ascom (Holding) AG; UDG Healthcare PLC; Avaya Inc.; Cerner Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Everbridge, Inc.; Halo Health; Hill Room Services Inc.; Intel Corporation; Jive Software, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; PatientSafe Solutions; Plantronics, Inc.; Spok Inc.; TigerConnect, Inc; Uniphy Health Holding LLC; Vocera Communications, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Solutions, Services); Content Type (Video, Voice, Text, Other Content Types); End-Use (Hospitals, Clinical Labs, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

Clinical communication and collaboration systems refer to secure messaging tools integrated with clinical networks, such as the electronic medical record (EMR), the call center, hospital phones, the corporate directory, nurse call systems, testing labs, on-call schedules, and alarming middleware, which are required for enhancing the workflow of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals via a desktop or smartphone application. These systems are an evolution from messaging applications focused on HIPAA-compliant secure text messaging. While a traditional secure messaging application is only restricted to offering HIPAA-compliant texting and voice communication, a clinical communication and collaboration system goes one step ahead by bringing in patient data stored in the EMR for allowing clinicians to view the list of their patients and care team members, the patient's critical information, including date of birth and location, as well as message care team members from their smartphone.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Communication and Collaboration estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Clinical Communication and Collaboration market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $634.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $280.3 Million by 2026

The Clinical Communication and Collaboration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$634.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$280.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$323.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Growing in these regional markets will be led by rising demand among healthcare providers for cross-functional collaborative platforms that use an internet-based interface or various mobile devices to achieve flexible communications anywhere, anytime. In addition, integrating big data analytics is expected to significantly benefit in improving clinical communication and collaboration solutions in the coming years. The application of big data analytics is expected to help physicians in analyzing specific trends as well as predicting future events based on data obtained from electronic or web-based platforms.

By Content Type, Video Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

By Content Type, the video segment is estimated at US$647.9 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 15.2% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Video segment, accounting for 35.5% of the global sales in 2020. Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 17.9% over the analysis period, to reach US$113.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

