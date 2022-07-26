Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Adoption of CDSs-Enabled EHRs & Development of Big Data and mHealth Tools Driving Expansion

DUBLIN, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market by Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), Product (Standalone, Integrated), Application (Advanced, Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Interactivity (Active, Passive) - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



On basis of component the CDSS market is segmented into : services, software, and hardware. In 2021, the services segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Growth in this segment is attributed to the recurring nature of the services such as training and development, installation, consulting, and maintenance.



The On-premise solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Clinical decision support systems market in 2022



On basis of delivery mode , Clinical decision support systems are delivered to end users through on-premise and cloud-based modes. The on-premise mode of delivery accounted for the largest share of the clinical decision support systems market in 2021. The cloud-based mode of delivery, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.



Integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market



Based on product, the CDSS market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. In 2021, the integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of integrated CDSS in healthcare settings and organizations.



The therapeutic CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on type, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into therapeutic CDSS and diagnostic CDSS. The therapeutic CDSS segment dominated this market in 2021. This segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's large share and high growth rate can be attributed to factors such as therapeutic CDSS being preferred by clinicians over diagnostic CDSS as it is better compatible with clinical workflows.



Knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market



Based on the model, the CDSS market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. In 2021, the knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the several benefits of these systems, such as helping clinicians with knowledge-based reasoning and to make clinical decisions in uncertainties. These systems can also be integrated into clinical workflows and are less prone to errors.



The Active CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the interactivity level, the CDSS market can be segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS. The active CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of Government Regulations & Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Solutions

Increasing Adoption of CDSs-Enabled EHRs

Growing Collaborations & Partnerships Among Stakeholders

Growing Incidence of Medication Errors

Development of Big Data and mHealth Tools

Restraints

Data Security Concerns Related to Cloud-Based CDSs

Inadequate Interoperability

Opportunities

Growth Potential of Emerging Markets

Social Media Integration and Rising Technological Advancements

Challenges

Requirement of High Investments for the Implementation of CDSs Infrastructure

Shortage of Skilled It Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Component



7 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Product



8 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Type



9 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Model



10 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Delivery Mode



11 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Application



12 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Interactivity Level



13 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Setting



14 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Region



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth

Carecloud

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

Curemd

Ebsco Health (A Division of Ebsco Industries, Inc.)

Eclinicalworks

Elsevier B.V. (A Division of Relx Group)

Epic Systems Corporation

First Databank

GE Healthcare

Hera-Mi

IBM Watson Health

Meditech

Nextgen Healthcare

Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips )

) Rampmedical

Siemens Healthineers

Stanson Health

Strata Decision Technology

The Medical Algorithms Company

Visualdx

Wolters Kluwer N.V .

. Zynx Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czlywy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets