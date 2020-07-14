Global Clinical Laboratory Services Industry

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Laboratory Services estimated at US$96.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$135.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hospital-based Laboratories, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$78.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Independent Laboratories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.3% share of the global Clinical Laboratory Services market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707129/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Clinical Laboratory Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.47% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$24.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Physician Office-based Laboratories Segment Corners a 2.8% Share in 2020

In the global Physician Office-based Laboratories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 218-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc.

American Esoteric Laboratories

ARUP Laboratories

Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

DaVita, Inc.

Dynacare

Enzo Clinical Labs

Genoptix, Inc.

Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spectra Laboratories, Inc.

SYNLAB International GmbH

The National Health Laboratory Service

Thyrocare Technologies Limited

Unilabs SA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707129/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Clinical Laboratory Services - An Overview

Growth of Specialty Labs

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Developed Nations: Cost Pressures Necessitate New Strategies

Despite Challenges, Emerging Markets Provide Growth Opportunities

Routine Testing Takes the Lead; Esoteric Testing Services Drive

Growth

Key Market Drivers

Growth Contributing Factors in a Gist

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Increasing Awareness Levels

Need to Cut Healthcare Costs

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Increasing Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases

Global Competitor Market Shares

Clinical Laboratory Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc. (China)

ARUP Laboratories (USA)

Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

DaVita, Inc. (USA)

Enzo Clinical Labs (USA)

Genova Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Kingmed Diagnostics (China)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)

Dynacare (Canada)

Mayo Clinic Laboratories (USA)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (USA)

Genoptix, Inc. (USA)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

Bioscientia Institut für Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)

American Esoteric Laboratories (USA)

Spectra Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)

The National Health Laboratory Service (South Africa)

Thyrocare Technologies Limited (India)

Unilabs SA (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Clinical Laboratories to Reinvent Business Models

Laboratory Informatics Offers Opportunities to Streamline

Operations

Transforming Hospital Laboratory into a Profit Center

Laboratory Specific IT Platforms Provide a Business Case for

Outreach Programs

Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger

Organizations

Managing and Measuring Value

Manufacturers Leveraging Expertise to Address Requirements of

Laboratories

Factors Impacting Laboratories

Moving Towards Value Driven Healthcare

Maximizing ROI in a Low Cost Environment

Making Most of Global Best Practices

Advent of Novel Devices Fuel growth for Clinical Laboratory

Services Market

Biobanks Gain Prominence

Home Based Systems Go Digital

Drones Emerging as Cost Effective and Efficient Mode for

Transporting Samples

Innovative Strategies of Clinical Laboratories at Health Systems

Creation of Standardized Medical Laboratory Services

Laboratory Testing Industry Faces Unique Investor Led Disruption

Divergent Paths for Independent Labs and Health System Labs

Factors Affecting Divergence

Supporting ACO Requirements

Transformations in Healthcare

Integrated Care Support

Population Health Initiatives

Home-Field Benefits

Evolving Clinical Laboratory Sector to Drive Diverse Lab Test

Segment Market Share

Key Market Differentiators

Real-Time Lab Data Access

IVD Market Growth: An Indication of Growth in Clinical Labs Market

New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment

Decision Making

Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical

Trial Services

Cancer Testing Market: Opportunity for Clinical Labs

Shortened Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

Lab Automation Speeds Up

Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation

Heightened Use of IT Systems in Clinical Laboratories

Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs

Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High

Productivity Options

POLs: Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing

POL Market Succumbs to Cost Pressures

Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength

Value-Based Outsourcing of Services to Take Center Stage

Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market

Dependence on Third Parties

Lack of Skilled Workers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Clinical Laboratory Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Clinical Laboratory Services Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hospital-based Laboratories (Location) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Independent Laboratories (Location) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Independent Laboratories (Location) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Independent Laboratories (Location) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Physician Office-based Laboratories (Location) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in the United

States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 15: United States Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Canadian Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market

Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Clinical Laboratory Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Clinical Laboratory Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 29: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in France by

Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share

Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Clinical Laboratory Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Clinical Laboratory Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Clinical Laboratory Services Market by

Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Clinical Laboratory

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Location for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Location for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020-2027



Table 44: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Location: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Asia-Pacific

by Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Location: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Location: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Rest of World Clinical Laboratory Services Historic

Market Review by Location in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 131

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04707129/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

