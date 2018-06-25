Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2015-2023 - Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

A market that just keeps on growing. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics.

A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.



Trends such as:

the genetic blizzard

emerging economies and global prosperity

pharmacogenomics

healthcare expansion in China

climate change

globalization

automation

Exciting technical developments especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2018 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 The Growing Demand for Clinical Testing

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.2.1 Volumes

1.2.2 Prices

1.2.3 Revenue Market Size

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.3.1 Authors

1.3.2 Sources

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.3.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.1.1 Supplier/pharmaceutical

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 Audit body

2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

2.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

2.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

2.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

2.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

2.3.4 Physician's and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.4.1 Quest Diagnostics

2.4.2 Laboratory Corporation of America

2.4.3 Lifelabs Medical Laboratory Services

2.4.4 ACM Medical Laboratory

2.4.5 Spectra Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.6 Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.7 CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, LLC

2.4.8 Genzyme Corporation

2.4.9 Sonic Healthcare Limited

2.4.10 Exagen Diagnostics, Inc.

2.4.11 Clongen Laboratories LLC

2.4.12 Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

2.4.13 Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC

2.4.14 Miraca Life Sciences, Inc.

2.4.15 Psychemedics Corp

2.4.16 Aurora Diagnostics, LLC

2.4.17 DL Reference Laboratory

2.4.18 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

2.4.19 Bioscientia Institut fuer Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

2.4.20 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

2.4.21 Eurofins Scientific

2.4.22 The Doctor's Laboratory (Sonic Healthcare U.K.)

2.4.23 Pathology Inc.

2.4.24 Gribbles Pathology

2.4.25 B.P. CLINICAL LAB

2.4.26 Diagnsticos da Amrica (DASA)

2.4.27 American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

2.4.28 Adicon Clinical Laboratories

2.4.29 Dian Diagnostics

2.4.30 Kingmed Diagnostics

2.4.31 Ascend Clinical, LLC

2.4.32 Unilabs SA

2.4.33 American Pathology Partners, Inc.

2.4.34 Integrated Regional Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.35 Viracor Laboratories

2.4.36 Neogenomics

2.4.37 Genomic Health, Inc.

2.4.38 ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

2.4.39 Enzo Biochem, Inc.

2.4.40 Mayo Medical Laboratories.

2.5 National and Regional Diversity



3. Trends Driving a Changing Market

3.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

3.1.1 Understanding the Impact of Aging Population

3.1.2 Economic growth a Key Driver

3.1.3 Point of Care Testing can increase demand

3.1.4 Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

3.1.5 Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

3.1.6 Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

3.2 Factors at Work To Shrink The Market

3.2.1 Lower costs trend to continue

3.2.2 Economic or population contraction

3.2.3 Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 Test Displacement Impacts Important

3.2.6 Point of Care Testing

3.3 Automation

3.3.1 Stranded LIMS Investment

3.3.2 Software as a Service

3.3.3 Physician Office and Access Systems

3.4 Environment and Evolution

3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.5.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.5.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.5.3 POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

3.5.4 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.5.5 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.5.6 Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

3.5.7 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay



4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

4.2 GROUPE BIO7 to be Sold to CERBA HEALTHCARE

4.3 GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform

4.4 Digipath Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Clinical Lab Companies

4.5 PSP to acquire European medical lab services company

4.6 Mars, Incorporated to Acquire VCA Inc.

4.7 Caprion Biosciences Acquires the Immune Monitoring Laboratory from ImmuneHealth

4.8 Takara Bio USA Holdings and Rubicon Genomics Announce Merger Agreement

4.9 Instrumentation Laboratory Acquires CA Casyso AG

4.10 Schryver Medical Completes Acquisitions of Professional Clinical Laboratory, Inc.

4.11 Grifols acquires Hologic's blood screening unit for $1.85bn

4.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories to buy US firm RainDance Technologies

4.13 Abbott Laboratories to buy St. Jude Medical for $25 billion

4.14 CombiMatrix Gets Serious About Potential M&A Options in Wake of $8M Offering

4.15 Abbott to Acquire Alere, Becoming Leader in Point of Care Testing

4.16 Achieving Dx Ambitions Key to Avant-Amarantus-Theranostics Merger

4.17 LabCorp Agrees to Acquire Assets of Pathology Inc.

4.18 NeoGenomics Completes Acquisition of Clarient, Inc.

4.19 FDA Gets Pushback on Move to Regulate Lab Developed Tests

4.20 Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces Partnership

4.21 Theranos plans to close all its clinical labs

4.22 Forte Capital Lowers stake in Laboratory Corp

4.23 US Oncology Network Selects Myriad Genetics

4.24 Pyxant Labs Commences Clinical Laboratory Testing Services

4.25 Viewics Launches Diabetes Management

4.26 Alpha Genomix And Rx30 Partner

4.27 LabCorp Doubles Testing Capacity Of Covance

4.28 LabCorp to acquire clinical laboratories from Mount Sinai

4.29 PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 billion

4.30 LabCorp to Acquire Chiltern for Approximately $1.2 Billion in Cash

4.31 Precipio Diagnostics and Transgenomic Complete Merger

4.32 $550 Dock Turns a Smartphone into a Medical Lab

4.33 LabCorp & Interpace Extend Deal, Boost Cancer Portfolio

4.34 Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M

4.35 Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

4.36 Quest Diagnostics to Acquire MedXM

4.37 Overview of Clinical Diagnostic Acquisition Activity

4.38 New Sysmex Device Provides Blood Test Results at Point of Care in Minutes

4.39 FDA, Congress Return Attention to Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

4.40 QIAGEN Enters into Agreement to Acquire STAT-Dx



5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2015 to 2023



6. Country Markets - Europe 2015 to 2023



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2015 to 2023



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East 2015 to 2023



9. Global Market Summary 2015 to 2023



10. The Future of the Clinical Laboratory



Companies Mentioned



Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

American Pathology Partners, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories, Inc.

Ascend Clinical, LLC

Aurora Diagnostics, LLC

B.P. CLINICAL LAB

Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

Bioscientia Institut fuer Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc.

Clongen Laboratories LLC

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, LLC

Diagnsticos da Amrica (DASA)

Dian Diagnostics

DL Reference Laboratory

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Exagen Diagnostics, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Integrated Regional Laboratories, Inc.

Kingmed Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs Medical Laboratory Services

Mayo Medical Laboratories.

Mid America Clinical Laboratories, LLC

Miraca Life Sciences, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Neogenomics

Pathology Inc.

Psychemedics Corp

Quest Diagnostics

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Spectra Laboratories, Inc.

The Doctor's Laboratory (Sonic Healthcare U.K.)

Unilabs SA

Viracor Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2kxzwk/global_clinical?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-clinical-laboratory-services-market-2015-2023---laboratory-molecular-diagnostics-and-genomic-testing-recent-developments-300671417.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

