Global Clinical Logistics Service Provider Benchmarking Report 2022: Outsourcing Practices, Service Provider Selection, Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions, Company Profiles, Study Data

Clinical Logistics Service Provider Benchmarking report will give pharmaceutical companies and clinical logistics providers a comprehensive overview of outsourcing practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of clinical logistics provider service quality across a series of 15 performance attributes specific to outsourced clinical logistics.
Various factors are contributing to the storage and distribution of clinical trial materials becoming more complex. Managing the intricacies of clinical logistics can expedite bringing a drug to market and knowledge of various service providers and their offerings and capabilities can help users navigate the complexities of the space.
For any drug sponsors looking to engage a third-party clinical logistics provider there are a variety of options: integrated clinical trial service providers, specialty couriers focused on the life science industry, transportation/package delivery companies' healthcare offering, freight forwarders/integrators with experience across multiple industries, and airline cargo services.
In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the publisher presents data on 400 service encounters from 100 respondents who have been involved in outsourcing clinical logistics services in the past 18 months.
What you will learn:
Drug Developers:
- Learn which clinical logistics providers are being used by your peers and their preference on providers, along with verbatims from outsourcers explaining their inclination
- Discover the criteria used by peers to select clinical logistics providers to help evaluate proposals for your business
- Make a more educated purchase of clinical logistics services by understanding which providers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual clinical logistics providers have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
Service Providers:
- Gain insight into the service provider attributes sponsors are looking for when selecting a clinical logistics partner and the reasons why a provider might lose a bid to better create and fine-tune service offerings
- Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 15 performance metrics specific to outsourced clinical logistics and related services
- Explore sponsor's usage patterns of specific provider types (integrated provider, specialty couriers, freight forwarders, etc.) and preferred providers for outsourced clinical logistics
Major Topics:
- Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Service Provider Selection
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Company Service Quality Profiles
- Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
Copyright and Usage Guidelines
How to Use this Report
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Introduction
Methodology
Respondent Demographics
Major Sections
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Clinical Logistics Service Providers Used by Category
- Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category
- Preferred Provider Use
- Preferred Providers by Category
Service Provider Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Decision-making Influence on Service Provider Selection
- By Organization
- By Sponsor Department
- Top Clinical Logistics Service Provider Selection Attributes
- Top Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Familiarity Continued
- Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted
- Service Providers Included in the RFP Process
- Clinical Logistics Provider Use
- Clinical Logistics Provider Preference
- Reasons for Service Provider Preference
- Summary Table
Service Provider Performance
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance By Category
- Integrated Clinical Trial Service Providers
- Specialty Couriers
- Transportation/Package Delivery Companies' Healthcare Offering
- Freight Forwarders/Integrators
- Airline Cargo Services
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Service Provider Performance: Capabilities
- Service Provider Performance: Organization Factors
- Service Provider Performance: Project Management & Team
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
- Decision-making Influence
- Department Influence on Clinical Logistics Provider Selection
- Clinical Logistics Service Provider Use by Category
- Favored Clinical Logistics Service Provider Category
- Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers in 3 Years
- Preferred Providers by Category
- Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider
- Organizational Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Capabilities that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Project Management & Team Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Most Important Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection
- Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids
- Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted
- Other Responses (1%)
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Providers Included in the RFP Process
- Clinical Logistics Provider Use
- Clinical Logistics Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference Verbatim Responses
- Service Provider Drill-downs
- Industry Average
Integrated Clinical Trial Service Providers
- Almac
- Catalent
- ICON
- Parexel
- Patheon (including Fisher Clinical Service)
- PCI Pharma Services
- PPD
- Sharp Clinical Services
Specialty Couriers
- Cardinal Health
- Clinigen Clinical Supplies
- Management (formerly CSM)
- Marken, a UPS Company
- World Courier
Transportation/Package Delivery Companies' Healthcare Offering
- DHL
- FedEx, including TNT
- UPS
Freight Forwarders/Integrators
- DB Schenker
- Keuhne + Nagel
- Airline Cargo Services
Demographics
- Company Type and Size
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Clinical Logistics Outsourcing Frequency and Involvement
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b606d4
