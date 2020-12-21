Global Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Benchmarking Report 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Manufacturing Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the clinical manufacturing space as well as an outlook of what our survey respondents - all heavily involved in clinical manufacturing and the service provider selection process at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2022.



Data from this study show that sponsors who outsource clinical manufacturing tend to use a combination of different types of service providers to achieve their goals, in part because the nature of the therapy in development determines which types of providers are potential options. Knowing which provider is best for your company or your project can be tricky.



Staying current with regards to industry practices, the available clinical manufacturing offerings, advantages, and drawbacks of the different types of clinical manufacturing service providers, and drug-sponsor use patterns are essential for making informed outsourcing decisions for your clinical development program.

What You Will Learn:

Drug Developers

Understand the various capabilities, benefits, and drawbacks of the different categories of clinical manufacturing providers

Uncover which clinical manufacturer service provider attributes drive outsourcing partner selection as well as which attributes drive satisfaction

Gain an understanding of which service providers best fit your company's needs, in addition to how individual suppliers measure up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Service Providers

Learn who is involved in the clinical manufacturer service provider selection process and which clinical manufacturing activities sponsors would like to outsource to the same provider

Gain insight into why service providers lose bids

Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use the information to develop targeted messaging based on true areas of strength

Clinical manufacturing service provider use, outsourcing volume and spend by service provider category

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Service Provider Selection

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Service Provider Performance

Challenges and Improving Outsourcing Relationships

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourced Clinical Services

Outsourced Clinical Manufacturing by Company Size

Clinical Trial Volume with Outsourced Manufacturing

Regional Distribution of Clinical Trial Sites

Manufacturing Expenditure by Activity

Manufacturing Expenditure by Provider Category

2. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Service Provider Volume for Outsourced Clinical Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing Service Providers Used by Category

Clinical Manufacturing Volume by Service Provider Category

Use, Volume, and Spend by Manufacturing Provider Category

Preferred Provider Use

Preferred Providers by Category

Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider

Greatest Benefit of Using an Integrated Service Provider

5 Most Wanted Integrated Clinical Services

3. Service Provider Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Decision-making Influence on Service Provider Selection

IMP Format

Dosage Form's Impact On Provider Selection

Commercial Capabilities' Impact on Provider Selection

Top Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Selection Attributes

Top Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

4. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

Service Provider Familiarity

Clinical Manufacturing Leaders, Unprompted

Service Providers Included in the RFP Process

Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Use

Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Preference

Summary Table

Manufacturing Provider Satisfaction Drivers

5. Service Provider Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Providers

Capabilities

Delivery

Organization Factors

Project Management & Team

Service Provider Performance: Capabilities

Service Provider Performance: Delivery

Service Provider Performance: Organization Factors

Service Provider Performance: Project Management & Team

6. Challenges and Improving Outsourcing Relationships

Primary Section Takeaways

Greatest Challenges Outsourcing Clinical Manufacturing

Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Manufacturing Providers

7. Study Data

Outsourced Clinical Services

Department Influence on Clinical Manufacturing Provider Selection

Study Volume with Outsourced Manufacturing

Service Provider Volume for Outsourced Manufacturing

Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Use by Category

Favored Clinical Manufacturing Service Provider Category

Clinical Manufacturing Volume by Service Provider Category

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers in 3 Years

Preferred Providers by Category

Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider

Organizational Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Capabilities that Influence Service Provider Selection

Project Management & Team Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Most Important Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Clinical Manufacturing Leaders, Unprompted

Other Responses (1%)

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Providers Included in the RFP Process

Clinical Manufacturing Provider Use

Manufacturing Provider Satisfaction Drivers

Clinical Manufacturing Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference Verbatim Responses

Service Provider Drill-downs

Alcami



Almac



AMRI



Aptuit, an Evotec Company



Bilcare Research



Capsugel, now part of Lonza



Catalent



Emerson Resources



Fisher Clinical Services



Myoderm



Next Pharma



Parexel



PCI Pharma Services



Piramal Pharma Solutions



PPD



Recipharm



Sharp Clinical Services

8. Desired Integrated Clinical Services

Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider

Greatest Benefit from Using a Single Service Provider

IMP Format

Dosage Form's Impact On Provider Selection

Commercial Capabilities' Impact on Provider Selection

Clinical Supply Services Spend

Manufacturing Spend Breakdown by Activity

Manufacturing Expenditure by Provider Category

Clinical Trial Sites

Clinical Manufacturing Outsourcing Challenges

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge Verbatim Responses

Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Manufacturing Providers

9. Demographics

Company Type and Size

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Clinical Manufacturing Outsourcing Frequency and Involvement

