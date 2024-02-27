Global Clinical Medical Laboratory Services Markets, Strategies, Trends with Forecasts 2024-2028: Automation and Laboratory Evolution - Traditional vs. New Trends in Automation

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Medical Laboratory Services Market - Strategy & Trends with Forecasts by Assay Type, by Place, by Product, and by Country. Situation Analysis with Executive & Consultant Guides. 2024 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

The Clinical Laboratory rose to the COVID challenge, but the end of the pandemic has created a new approach to diagnostics. Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand for clinical lab services but Molecular Diagnostics is driving runaway growth. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Scope of the Report

The Global Market for Clinical Laboratory Testing

Global Market Overview by Country

Global Market by Assay Type - Overview

Global Market by Place - Overview

Global Market by Product - Overview

Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Assay Type

Chemistry

Microbiology

Hematology

Anatomic Pathology

Molecular Diagnostics

Esoteric

Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Place

In Patient Hospital

Out Patient Hospital

Independent Laboratory

Physicians Office Laboratory

Global Clinical Laboratory Diagnostic Markets - By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Labour

Overhead

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 The New Demand for Clinical Testing

2.2 Defining the Opportunity

2.2.1 Revenue Market Size

2.3 Methodology

2.3.1 Methodology

2.3.2 Sources

2.3.3 Authors

2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

2.4.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.4.2 Spending on Diagnostics

2.4.3 Important Role of Insurance for Diagnostics

3 Overview of a Dynamic Market

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

3.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation

3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation

3.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

3.3.1 The Hospital Lab - Share of the Pie

3.3.2 Key Role for Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's are Still Here

3.3.4 Physicians and POCT - Reviving Patient Service in China

3.4 National and Regional Diversity

4 Trends Driving a Changing Market

4.1 Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

4.1.1 Demographic Impacts on Consumption

4.1.2 COVID Related Impacts

4.1.3 Point of Care Testing Makes a Difference

4.1.4 Alternative Medicine Effect

4.1.5 Esoterics

4.1.6 A New Laboratory Discipline

4.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market

4.2.1 Where are Costs Going?

4.2.2 Population Effects

4.2.3 Management Practices

4.2.4 Wellness

4.2.5 Cannabilization

4.2.6 Point of Care

4.3 Automation and Laboratory Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point Of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Clinical Laboratory Services Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Atalan Sees Potential in Hospital Outreach Business

5.3 Challenge Bringing Routine Testing to Point of Care

5.4 Natera Cites Test Volume Growth, Rosy Reimbursement

5.5 Patients Becoming Stakeholders in Infectious Disease Testing

5.6 MedGenome Acquires Prognosis Laboratories

5.7 Brooks Automation Acquires Aim Lab

5.8 Avalon GloboCare Announces Strategic Investment in Laboratory Services MSO

5.9 Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Helix to provide Biopharma Services

5.10 CompuGroup Medical Acquires Medicus Laboratory Information Systems

5.11 Quest Diagnostics acquires Summa Health Outreach lab

5.12 Q Solutions Launches Self-Collection Safety Lab Panel

5.13 Bionano Genomics Announces Launch of Bionano Laboratories

5.14 Labcorp to Spin Off Clinical Development Business

5.15 Value-Based Care Growing More Profitable for Labs

5.16 Lucid Diagnostics Reports Revenue Growth

5.17 NGS Cancer Testing Decision Appeases Industry

5.18 Clinical Labs Make Strong Showing in 2021

5.19 Seegene to Enter Syndromic MDx Space

5.20 EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory

5.21 Molecular Health, EDGC Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.22 ProPhase Labs Acquires Nebula Genomics for $14.6M

5.23 Karius Cell-Free DNA Method to Detect Infection Validated

5.24 EDGC Enters Liquid Biopsy Space With Cf DNA

5.25 TruDiagnostic Receives CLIA Certification for Kentucky Laboratory

5.26 Enzo Biochem Q2 Revenues Up 62 Percent

5.27 Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

5.28 FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

5.29 Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

5.30 Chinese Infectious Dx Firm Vision Medicals Completes Series B Financing

5.31 Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

6.2 ACM Medical Laboratory

6.3 Adicon Clinical Laboratories

6.4 American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l

6.5 ARUP Laboratories

6.6 Ascend Clinical

6.7 Assurance Scientific Laboratories

6.8 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.9 Bioscientia Institut fur Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

6.10 BP Healthcare Group

6.11 Clinical Reference Laboratory

6.12 Clongen Laboratories

6.13 CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

6.14 Diagnosticos da America

6.15 DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

6.16 Enzo Biochem

6.17 Eone Laboratories

6.18 Eurofins Scientific

6.19 Exagen Diagnostics

6.20 Genzyme Corporation

6.21 Gribbles Pathology

6.22 Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd.

6.23 Integrated Regional Laboratories

6.24 KDL Group

6.25 Laboratory Corporation of America

6.26 Lifelabs

6.27 Mayo Clinic Laboratories

6.28 Mid America Clinical Laboratories

6.29 MNG Labs

6.30 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

6.31 NeoGenomics

6.32 OncoDNA

6.33 Pathology, Inc.

6.34 ProPhase Labs

6.35 Psychemedics Corporation

6.36 Quest Diagnostics

6.37 RDL Reference Laboratory

6.38 Sonic Healthcare

6.39 Sophia Genetics

6.40 Spectra Laboratories

6.41 Synlab

6.42 Sysmex Inostics

6.43 Unilabs

6.44 Werfen

Appendices

United States Medicare System: Clinical Laboratory Fees Schedule

The Most Used IVD Assays

The Highest Grossing Assays

