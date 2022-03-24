Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 9152

Companies: 59 - Players covered include 3M; Abbott Laboratories; Agilent Technologies; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMérieux; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc; Bruker Corporation; Cepheid Inc; Danaher Corporation; Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; Hologic, Inc; NEOGEN Corporation; QIAGEN GmbH; Hoff Man Roche - Diagnostics Division ; Shimadzu Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Instruments, Reagents); Disease Area (Respiratory Diseases, Bloodstream Infections, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Urinary Tract Infections, Other Disease Areas); End-Use (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Custom Lab Service Providers, Academic & Research Institutes)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026

Clinical microbiology holds a prominent role in the field of research and medicine, and support the fight against numerous infectious diseases along with antimicrobial resistance. High prevalence of infectious diseases and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) will continue to drive the future of automated and rapid tests, as the need for quicker, higher volume and more accurate methods of testing gains significance. Emerging technologies and robust processes have thus transcended microbiology testing to the next-level. Rising healthcare expenditure, growing need to speed up microbiological testing, scarcity of time, need for rapid QA-QC procedures, and growing imposition of regulations that regulate various production processes are factors that have catalyzed this transformation. The uptake of microbiology is further favored by technological advancements including automated instruments to identify pathogens across laboratories. The trend towards automated instrumentation is aided by the promise of overall cost effectiveness and efficiency. Another driver for the market growth is consolidation of laboratories and rising consumer awareness.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Instruments, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Growth in the Reagents segment is due to increasing aging population that is vulnerable to microbial infections and chronic conditions such as bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal issues, renal diseases and cancer. The market growth is slated to be augmented by outbreaks of pandemics including COVID-19, Ebola and Zika virus, leaving a large number of infected people.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $284.1 Million by 2026

The Clinical Microbiology Instruments and Reagents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$284.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. The US and Europe constitute major markets for automated and rapid microbiological tests. Emerging nations, such as China, India, and Brazil, present significant opportunities due to their constantly growing healthcare infrastructure. Aging population and rising incidence of chronic illnesses and lifestyle diseases are spurring spending on health services and clinical lab services. The Asian market presents substantial growth opportunities owing to rising prevalence of various pathogenic diseases, requirement to accelerate microbiological testing and discovery of adapting and mutating bacterium. More

