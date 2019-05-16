Global Clinical Nutrition Products Industry
May 16, 2019, 07:52 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clinical Nutrition Products in US$ Million.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443608/?utm_source=PRN
The Global market is analyzed by the following segments: Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Nutrition
- Baxter International, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Groupe Danone
- Nutricia North America
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443608/?utm_source=PRN
CLINICAL NUTRITION PRODUCTS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
1. Enteral Nutrition
2. Infant Nutrition
3. Parenteral Nutrition
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Clinical Nutrition Products: Essential for Addressing Disease- Related Malnutrition
Clinical Nutrition Market Poised for Healthy Growth
Segment Analysis
Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Command Higher Market Share
Infant Nutrition Market: The Leading Segment with High Growth Potential
Need for Nutritional Support - Essential for Preterm Infants
Inadequate Physiological Development Raises Need for Tube Feeding in Infants
Nutritional Needs of Premature Infants: Mix of PN & EN Nutrition Emerges as Common Practice
Developing Economies Promise New Opportunities for Infant Nutrition
Parenteral Nutrition: Providing Essential Nutrition through Intravenous Feeding
Parenteral Nutrition Market to Maintain Upward Trajectory
Table 1: Global Parenteral Nutrition Products Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Product Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US Rules the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market
Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth in PN Products Market
Key Issues Governing the Parenteral Nutrition Market
Enteral Nutrition Market to Remain Buoyant and Strong
Standard Enteral Nutrition Formulations Lead EN Products Market
Table 2: Global Enteral Nutrition Products Market by Product Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Disease-Specific Products and Standard Products (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Oncology Applications Leads EN Market
Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of EN Products
New Launches Bolster Market Growth
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Opportunity Indicator for Enteral Nutrition
Launch of Enhanced Formulas Enables to Tap the Unmet Need
The US Dominates Enteral Nutrition Market
Market Restrains
3. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
Research Efforts and Advanced Formulations to Fuel Clinical Nutrition Market
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Clinical Nutrition Market
Table 3: Global Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) by Geographic Region for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population Worldwide: Rising Need for Added Nutritional Support to Propel Market Growth
Table 6: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Kindle Market Growth
Cancer - The Major Chronic Illness Requiring Clinical Nutrition Support
Table 9: Global Cancer Incidence (2018): Number of New Cancer Cases by Type
Critical Nutrition Products Vital for Preventing Malnutrition in Diabetics
Table 10: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Diabetes Prevalence in Rural and Urban Areas - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes (in Million) in Urban and Rural Areas for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2017 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Proportion of Deaths on Account of Diabetes in People Aged Less than 60 Years by Region for the Year 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Persistent Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for Medical Nutrition Market
Table 16: HIV Prevalence and Incidence Statistics by Region: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Regional Data about HIV and AIDS (2016)
Clinical Nutrition in Treatment of Malnutrition: Significant Growth Opportunities
Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating Malnutrition during Hospitalization
Shift towards Home Care Boosts Demand for Clinical Nutrition Products
Table 18: Trend towards Home Healthcare to Propel Home Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Home Healthcare Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Changing Health and Social Care Factors Favor Home Enteral Feeding
Rising Number of Premature Births Drives Infant Clinical Nutrition Products Market
Preterm Birth Statistics from WHO
Table 19: Percentage of Preterm Births by Region: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Number of Preterm Births (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Top Ten Countries with the Highest Rates of Preterm Births (per 100 Live Births) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Personalized Medicine to Bode Well for Clinical Nutrition Products Market
Product Innovations Blur the Lines between Medicine and Foods
Surging Demand for Omega-3 Fatty Acids-Fortified Clinical Nutrition Products
Advances in Enteral Feeding Devices: Positive Outlook for Enteral Nutrition Market
Rising Incidence of Pediatric Crohn's Disease Fuels Enteral Nutrition Market
Specialized Formula Products Inundate the Market
Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
Pre-mixed IV Solutions: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices
Growing Demand for Low-Cost Parenteral Nutrition Solutions
Rising Preference for Multi-Chamber Bags to Lower Cost of Parenteral Nutrition Therapy
Increasing Popularity of Intravenous Vitamin C for Cancer Treatment
Infection Control: A Prime Concern in Parenteral Nutrition
Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue
Favorable Clinical Findings Strengthens Prospects for Enteral Nutrition
Rising Preference for Enteral Nutrition - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market
Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition
Major Challenges Confronting Medical Nutrition Products' Marketers
Barriers to Widespread Adoption of Clinical Nutrition Products
Reasons for Not Prescribing Clinical Nutrition Products
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Clinical Nutrition: An Introduction
Diseases Indicating Administering of Clinical Nutrition
Advantages of Clinical Nutrition
Classification of Clinical Nutrition Products
Infant Nutrition Products
List of Infant Nutrition Products
Types of Infant Nutrition Products
Specialized Milk-Based Formulas
Soy-based Infant Formula
Amino Acid-based Formulas
Probiotic Infant Formulas
Prebiotics in Infant Nutrition
Exempt Infant Formulas
Human Milk Oligosaccharides
Nutrition Products for Preterm Infants
Premature Infant Formula
Transitional Formulas
Human Milk Fortifiers
Metabolic Infant Formulas
Follow-up or Follow-on Formulas
Enteral Administration of Infant Formulas in Neonatal Intensive Care and General Healthcare Settings
Nipple Feeding
Tube Feeding
Enteral Nutrition Products
Table 22: Daily Electrolyte Requirements for Enteral Nutrition
Table 23: Daily Trace Element Requirement for Enteral Nutrition
Table 24: Daily Vitamin Requirements for Enteral Nutrition
Table 25: Daily Trace Element Requirements Enteral Nutrition in Infants
Table 26: Daily Vitamin Requirements for Enteral Nutrition in Infants
Enteral Nutrition by Age
Enteral Nutrition for Patients aged 21 and older
Enteral Nutrition for Patients below 21 Years
Various Types of Enteral Feeding or Tube Feeding
What Constitutes Enteral Nutrition Diets?
Home-Made Diets
Commercial Enteral Formulas
Elemental Formulas
Oligomeric Formulas
Polymeric Formulas
Special Formulas
Pulmonary Formulas
Liver Formulas
Renal Formulas
Diabetes Formulas
Gastrointestinal Dysfunction Formulas
Immuno-modulatory Formulas
Enteral Nutrition in Patients with Acute Renal Failure (ARF)
Table 27: Nutritional Requirements in Patients with ARF
Enteral Nutrition in Conservatively Treated Patients with Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)
Table 28: Recommendations for Protein Supply in Adult CRF Patients (in g/kgBW/day)
Table 29: Mineral Requirements for Patients with CRF
Enteral Nutrition in Haemodialysis Patients
Enteral Nutrition in Chronic Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Patients
Table 30: Recommendations for Protein and Energy Supply in Adult Patients on Routine Hemodialysis and CAPD
Table 31: Mineral Requirements of Patients on Haemodialysis and Chronic Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis
Complications of Enteral Feeding
Complications Associated with Enteral Tube Feeding
Parenteral Nutrition
Sources of Parenteral Solutions
Routes of Administration
Types of Parenteral Nutrition Solutions
Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN)
Table 32: Daily Requirements for Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) in Adults
Table 33: Daily Recommended Parenteral Nutritional Intakes for Newborns
TPN Formulation
Partial Parenteral Nutrition (PPN)
Home Parenteral Nutrition
Parenteral Nutrition Formulations
Standard Solutions
Three-in-One Standard Bags
Two-in-one Standard Bags
Individual Solutions
Non-Standard Solutions
Classification of Parenteral Nutrition by Type of Nutrients
Amino Acids
Carbohydrates
Lipids
Minerals & Electrolytes
Table 34: Daily Electrolyte Requirements for Parenteral Nutrition
Micronutrients
Vitamins
Table 35: Daily Vitamin Requirements for Parenteral Nutrition
Trace Elements
Table 36: Daily Trace Element Requirement for Parenteral Nutrition
Large and Small Volume Parenteral Solutions
Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Solutions
Small Volume Parenteral (SVP) Solutions
IV Fat Emulsions - Enabling Maintenance of Bodyweight
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Highly Competitive Marketplace
Infant Nutrition Market
Enteral Nutrition Market
Parenteral Nutrition Market
Providers Flock towards Online Channel
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
Abbott Nutrition (USA)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)
Groupe Danone (France)
Nutricia North America (USA)
ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)
Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (USA)
Meiji Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nestlé Health Science S.A (Switzerland)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc. (Japan)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
FrieslandCampina Ingredients Introduces Five Medical Nutrition Prototypes for Tackling Sarcopenia and Malnutrition
Baxter Displays Olimel 7.6% High Protein Parenteral Nutrition Formulation at the 2018 ESPEN Congress
BASF Extends Capabilities in Infant Nutrition with the Introduction of 2'- Fucosyllactose
Nestlé Introduces Vegan Baby Formula for Infants with Milk Allergies
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Introduces Racol-NF Liquid
Kate Farms Introduces High-calorie Peptide Tube Feeding Formula for ALS, Other Conditions
Baxter Introduces NUMETA G13%E Preterm
B. Braun Medical Ltd Releases Nutrition Drinks Range
Nestlé Health Science Introduces Compleat® Range of Tube- Feeding Formulas
Fresenius Kabi Unveils IVFE Smoflipid® for Adults
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Gains Approval for ELNEOPA-NF Injection
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Entrinsic Health Solutions Partners with Nestlé Health Science
Lactalis Completes the Acquisition of Infant Nutrition Business from Aspen Pharmacare
Health Canada Approves Baxter's OLIMEL 7.6% High Protein Parenteral Nutrition Formulations
Laïta Introduces New Global B2B Nutrition Division
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Acquires Additional Equity Shares in JV Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited
Nestle Restructures Infant Nutrition Business
Frutarom to Acquire Enzymotec
Reckitt Benckise Acquires Mead Johnson Nutrition
ICU Medical Acquires Pfizer's Hospira Infusion Therapy Business
OP2Labs Acquires Provide Nutrition
Abbott and Vietnam's Ministry of Health Forge Strategic Partnership
Baxter International Gains Marketing Approval for NUMETA G13E PN Product
Nestlé Japan Acquires Ajinomoto's Tube Feeding Business
Linde Group Takes Over American HomePatient
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Enteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Historic Review for Enteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Enteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Infant Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2
through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Historic Review for Infant Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Infant Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Parenteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
United States - The Largest Market for Clinical Nutrition Globally
Aging Population Fuels Need for Clinical Nutrition
Table 49: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Heightens Need for Clinical Nutrition Products
Cancer Statistics in the US
Table 50: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by State for 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and Affected Site for 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender and Body Site for 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US
Table 53: Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Number of Patients in 000's (2010-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2017): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2017): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
An Insight into Infant Nutrition Market
Clinical Nutrition - Vital for Preterm Infants
Table 57: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by State for 2015
Table 58: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Race/Ethnicity for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Preterm Birth Rate (%) in the US by Gestational Age for 2014 and 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition
Select Infant Formulas Available in the US: Based on Manufacturer and Category
Enteral Nutrition Market: Aging Population to Stimulate Growth
Home Healthcare Fuels Demand for Home Enteral Nutrition Products
Enteral Nutrition Therapy to Treat Adult Malnutrition: Opportunities for Growth
Reimbursement Scenario for Enteral Nutrition Therapy
ENT Coverage under Part A
ENT Coverage under Part B
Reimbursements for Enteral Nutrients
Parenteral Nutrition Market: An Overview
Medicare Coverage for Parenteral Nutrition Therapy
Reimbursement Regulations to Hamper Market Growth
Shift towards Enteral Nutrition Therapies - A Threat to Parenteral Nutrition Market
Advantages and Disadvantages of Enteral Nutrition over Parenteral Nutrition
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: The US Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: The US 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: A Major Growth Driver
Table 63: Aging Population in Canada (2015 & 2030):
Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cancer Incidence in Canada: Opportunity Indicator
Table 64: New Cancer Cases in Canada (2017): Breakdown of Cancer Incidence by Gender and Affected Site (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Age Group: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Cancer Related Deaths in Canada (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths by Gender and Affected Site (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetes Statistics in Canada
Table 68: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Canadian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Demographics Drive Market Growth
Table 72: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Japanese Population by Age Group (2017): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14 Years, 15-24 Years, 25-
Years, 55-64 Years, 65 Years and Above (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases - A Prime Growth Driver
Table 74: Cancer Incidence and Number of Cancer-Related Deaths among Japanese Men and Women for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in '000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s)
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Japanese Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
An Overview of Enteral Feeding Market in Europe
Prospering Enteral Nutrition Market: New Avenues for Ingredient Suppliers
Surging Interest in Home Healthcare: Gains for Enteral Nutrition Market
Aging Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Spur Growth
Aging Statistics
Table 79: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: EU-28 Country-wise Statistics of 65+ Population as % of Total Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cancer Trends
Table 81: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (2012-2030) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Cancer Incidence in Europe by Site: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Europe
Table 83: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Adults with Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 85: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: European Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: European 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: European Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: European 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.1 France
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
An Insight into Enteral Nutrition Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: French Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: French 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.2 Germany
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: German Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: German 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 97: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Italian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 100: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: The UK Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 103: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Spanish Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 106: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Russian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 109: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Aging Populace and Increasing Lifestyle Disorders - Opportunity Indicators
Table 112: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 113: Age-wise Breakup of China and India's Population: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in Incidence of Diabetes Mellitus and Growing Opportunities
Table 114: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.1 Australia
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Home Enteral Nutrition in New South Wales
B.Market Analytics
Table 122: Australian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Australian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Australian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.2 China
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Parenteral Nutrition Market: An Insight
Competitive Scenario
Increasing Diabetes Incidence Remains Growth Driver
Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population
Table 125: Aging Population in China (2015 & 2030):
Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 126: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Chinese Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.3 India
Market Analysis
Table 129: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Indian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 The Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Conditions: Positive Growth Prospects
Table 135: Diabetes Statistics in The Middle East and North Africa (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 137: The Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 138: The Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Rising Incidence of Diabetes in Latin America - An Opportunity Indicator
Table 140: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 141: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79) Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 142: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: Latin American Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 144: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 145: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: Latin American Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 147: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
Table 148: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: Brazilian Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 150: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.2 Mexico
Market Analysis
Table 151: Mexican Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: Mexican Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 153: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7.3 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 156: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Nutrition Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Enteral Nutrition, Infant Nutrition, and Parenteral Nutrition Markets for Years 2012, 2019 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 90) The United States (26) Canada (1) Japan (6) Europe (31) - France (7) - Germany (5) - Italy (1) - The United Kingdom (5) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (22) Middle East (1) Latin America (3)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5443608/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article