Global Clinical Trial Packaging and Labelling Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Rising Number of Clinical Trials Along with Rising R&D Investments Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Packaging and Labelling Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall world revenue will surpass US$730 million in 2023



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Rising Number of Clinical Trials Along with Rising R&D Investments Driving Market Growth



Pharmaceutical companies are putting a lot of emphasis on environment friendly measures across their entire value chain. The development of environmentally friendly packaging for pharmaceutical items has gained importance in recent years.

Scientists have started developing substitute materials to limit the use of plastic throughout the whole supply chain as the need to reduce plastic consumption and lower carbon footprints across industries grows. This includes clinical trial packaging supply chain as well. Hence, suppliers offering clinical trial materials with lesser environmental footprint are likely to be preferred over those who are not very environmentally friendly.



Furthermore, clinical trial packaging and labelling market holds a great potential to flourish in the future as there is a great possibilities of new clinical trials for the development of novel as key players are focusing on introducing new therapies in market.

Along with this companies are taking advantage of digital marketing in a meaningful way to spread the awareness regarding their new sustainable packaging.



Packaging Waste Likely to Challenge Market Growth



The laws regarding consistency, storage, packaging, labelling, distribution, and recall of ancillary products have been improved by the FDA and other regulatory bodies. Several economies have their own set of rules, guidelines, & regulations set by their respective regulatory bodies. This has temporarily hit the market negatively.

Also, it could lead to inventory wastage of non-compliant users/suppliers. This may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Growing Innovations and Technological Advancements

Changing Regulatory Scenario

Market Restraining Factors

No Centralised or Uniform Drug Registration Procedure

Stringent Regulatory Scenario

High Waste

Market Opportunities

Tamper Proof Packaging

Environmentally Safe Packaging

Opportunities in Biologics and Biosimilars Packaging Materials

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Alcami Corporation, Inc.

Almac Group

Caligor Coghlan

Clinigen Clinical Supplies Management

CordenPharma International

Fisher Clinical Services, Inc.

Korber AG

Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.

NextPharma Technologies

OLIVER

Parexel International Corporation

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

PCI Pharma Services

Sentry BioPharma Services, Inc.

Sharp Services, LLC

WestRock Company

WuXi AppTec

Xerimis

Segments Covered in the Report

Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

End User

CROs

Drug Manufacturing Companies

Research Labs

Material

Metal

Plastic

Paper

Others

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

