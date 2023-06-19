Global Clinical Trial Packaging and Labelling Market Analysis Report 2023-2033: Rising Number of Clinical Trials Along with Rising R&D Investments Driving Market Growth

19 Jun, 2023, 12:30 ET
The "Clinical Trial Packaging and Labelling Market Report 2023-2033" report
Overall world revenue will surpass US$730 million in 2023
This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics.
Rising Number of Clinical Trials Along with Rising R&D Investments Driving Market Growth
Pharmaceutical companies are putting a lot of emphasis on environment friendly measures across their entire value chain. The development of environmentally friendly packaging for pharmaceutical items has gained importance in recent years.
Scientists have started developing substitute materials to limit the use of plastic throughout the whole supply chain as the need to reduce plastic consumption and lower carbon footprints across industries grows. This includes clinical trial packaging supply chain as well. Hence, suppliers offering clinical trial materials with lesser environmental footprint are likely to be preferred over those who are not very environmentally friendly.
Furthermore, clinical trial packaging and labelling market holds a great potential to flourish in the future as there is a great possibilities of new clinical trials for the development of novel as key players are focusing on introducing new therapies in market.
Along with this companies are taking advantage of digital marketing in a meaningful way to spread the awareness regarding their new sustainable packaging.
Packaging Waste Likely to Challenge Market Growth
The laws regarding consistency, storage, packaging, labelling, distribution, and recall of ancillary products have been improved by the FDA and other regulatory bodies. Several economies have their own set of rules, guidelines, & regulations set by their respective regulatory bodies. This has temporarily hit the market negatively.
Also, it could lead to inventory wastage of non-compliant users/suppliers. This may hinder the market growth in the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Market Driving Factors
- Rising Number of Clinical Trials Coupled with Growing R&D Investments
- Growing Innovations and Technological Advancements
- Changing Regulatory Scenario
Market Restraining Factors
- No Centralised or Uniform Drug Registration Procedure
- Stringent Regulatory Scenario
- High Waste
Market Opportunities
- Tamper Proof Packaging
- Environmentally Safe Packaging
- Opportunities in Biologics and Biosimilars Packaging Materials
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Alcami Corporation, Inc.
- Almac Group
- Caligor Coghlan
- Clinigen Clinical Supplies Management
- CordenPharma International
- Fisher Clinical Services, Inc.
- Korber AG
- Mawdsley-Brooks & Co. Ltd.
- NextPharma Technologies
- OLIVER
- Parexel International Corporation
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- PCI Pharma Services
- Sentry BioPharma Services, Inc.
- Sharp Services, LLC
- WestRock Company
- WuXi AppTec
- Xerimis
Segments Covered in the Report
Type
- Primary Packaging
- Secondary Packaging
End User
- CROs
- Drug Manufacturing Companies
- Research Labs
Material
- Metal
- Plastic
- Paper
- Others
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
MEA
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
