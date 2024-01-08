Global Clinical Trial Supplies Markets 2023-2028: Biologics and Biosimilars Gain Traction, Specialized Testing Services in High Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics), Phases, Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CVD, Infectious, Immunology), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial supplies market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028 from USD 3.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall clinical trial supplies market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

Factors such as the increasing number of clinical trials, growing product pipeline, and increasing decentralization of clinical trials are likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

The logistics and distribution segment held the dominant share in 2022

Phase II segment accounted for the largest share of the phase segment in 2022

Based on phase, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, BA/BE studies. In 2022, the phase II segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. The segment held the dominant share in the market owing to various factors such as increasing the number of registration in clinical trials and the rising R&D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnologies company for new cancer drug development.

Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is majorly driven by the increasing number of registered clinical trials.

The increasing decentralization of clinical trials from China, India, and Japan due to presence of prominent players are engaged in providing services for clinical trial, supports market growth in the Asia-Pacific.

Premium Insights

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth

Small-Molecule Drugs Accounted for Largest Share of North American Clinical Trial Supplies Market in 2022

Logistics & Distribution Services to Continue to Dominate Market in 2028

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022

Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth Rates from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing R&D Investments by Biopharma Companies

Growing Number of Clinical Trials

Growing Decentralization of Clinical Trials

Rising Prevalence of Orphan and Rare Diseases

Increasing Outsourcing Activities in Emerging Asian Economies

Restraints

High Cost of Drug Development

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Increased Investments in Development of Biologics and Biosimilars

Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services

Challenges

High Cost of Clinical Trials

Company Profiles

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Piramal Pharma Solutions

PRA Health Sciences (A Subsidiary of Icon PLC)

Marken (A Subsidiary of UPS)

Parexel International (MA) Corporation

Biocair

Almac Group

Sharp Services, LLC

PCI Pharma Services

Nuvisan

Lonza Group

Other Players

OCT Group LLC

Corex Logistics Limited

Acnos Pharma GmbH

Clinical Services International

KLIFO

Clinigen Limited

Ancillare L.P.

N-SIDE

ADAllen Pharma

Durbin

Recipharm AB

IPS Pharma

