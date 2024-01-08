Global Clinical Trial Supplies Markets 2023-2028: Biologics and Biosimilars Gain Traction, Specialized Testing Services in High Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jan, 2024, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market by Services (Manufacturing, Packaging, Logistics), Phases, Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Therapeutic Areas (Oncology, CVD, Infectious, Immunology), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs), & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trial supplies market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028 from USD 3.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.9%

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall clinical trial supplies market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. 

Factors such as the increasing number of clinical trials, growing product pipeline, and increasing decentralization of clinical trials are likely to have a positive impact on market growth.

The logistics and distribution segment held the dominant share in 2022

Based on services, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into pathogen component, adjuvant emulsions, particulate adjuvants, saponin-based adjuvants and other adjuvants. The adjuvant emulsions segment held a dominant share in the market in 2022. Extensive use of adjuvant emulsions in COVID-19 & other infectious diseases and the rising prevalence of contagious diseases are likely to have positive impact on the growth of the market.

Phase II segment accounted for the largest share of the phase segment in 2022

Based on phase, the clinical trial supplies market is segmented into phase I, phase II, phase III, phase IV, BA/BE studies. In 2022, the phase II segment accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial supplies market. The segment held the dominant share in the market owing to various factors such as increasing the number of registration in clinical trials and the rising R&D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnologies company for new cancer drug development.

Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the region is majorly driven by the increasing number of registered clinical trials.

The increasing decentralization of clinical trials from China, India, and Japan due to presence of prominent players are engaged in providing services for clinical trial, supports market growth in the Asia-Pacific.

Premium Insights

  • Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive Market Growth
  • Small-Molecule Drugs Accounted for Largest Share of North American Clinical Trial Supplies Market in 2022
  • Logistics & Distribution Services to Continue to Dominate Market in 2028
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
  • Asia-Pacific Countries to Register Highest Growth Rates from 2023 to 2028

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing R&D Investments by Biopharma Companies
  • Growing Number of Clinical Trials
  • Growing Decentralization of Clinical Trials
  • Rising Prevalence of Orphan and Rare Diseases
  • Increasing Outsourcing Activities in Emerging Asian Economies

Restraints

  • High Cost of Drug Development

Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets
  • Increased Investments in Development of Biologics and Biosimilars
  • Rising Demand for Specialized Testing Services

Challenges

  • High Cost of Clinical Trials

Company Profiles

Key Market Players

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Catalent, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Piramal Pharma Solutions
  • PRA Health Sciences (A Subsidiary of Icon PLC)
  • Marken (A Subsidiary of UPS)
  • Parexel International (MA) Corporation
  • Biocair
  • Almac Group
  • Sharp Services, LLC
  • PCI Pharma Services
  • Nuvisan
  • Lonza Group

Other Players

  • OCT Group LLC
  • Corex Logistics Limited
  • Acnos Pharma GmbH
  • Clinical Services International
  • KLIFO
  • Clinigen Limited
  • Ancillare L.P.
  • N-SIDE
  • ADAllen Pharma
  • Durbin
  • Recipharm AB
  • IPS Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9kq4x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Edible Offal Industry Report 2023: A $58.2 Billion Market by 2030 - Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis 2019-2030

Global Edible Offal Industry Report 2023: A $58.2 Billion Market by 2030 - Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis 2019-2030

The "Global Edible Offal Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Source (Pig, Goat, Sheep,...
Global Maritime Patrol Aircraft Industry Report 2023-2028: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Airbus, and Northrop Grumman Lead the Market

Global Maritime Patrol Aircraft Industry Report 2023-2028: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, Airbus, and Northrop Grumman Lead the Market

The "Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market by Type (Armored, Unarmored), Propulsion System (Jet Engine, Electric Propulsion), Mode of Operation,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.