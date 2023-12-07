Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics for Pharma Market Set for Strong Growth by 2033 Amid Digitization and Shift to Personalized Medicine

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global revenue for the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics for Pharma Market is forecast to surpass US$13 billion in 2023, with strong revenue growth forecast through to 2033.

Digitization, Personalized Medicine, and Globalization Reshaping Clinical Trials Supply Logistics Landscape



The landscape of clinical trial supply logistics in the pharmaceutical industry is undergoing a significant transformation. The trends towards digitization, personalized medicine, and globalization are reshaping how companies approach the management and distribution of investigational products. While regulatory compliance and patient-centricity remain paramount, the industry is presented with opportunities to leverage advanced technologies for more agile and efficient supply chain operations. Overcoming challenges associated with supply chain complexity, unforeseen events, and cost pressures will be critical for companies seeking to navigate this evolving landscape successfully. By embracing these trends and seizing the associated opportunities, pharmaceutical companies can optimize their clinical trial supply chains to deliver innovative therapies to patients more efficiently than ever before.

3D Printing and On-Demand Manufacturing



The advent of 3D printing technology opens up a new frontier in clinical trial supply logistics. It offers the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing and production of investigational products. 3D printing allows for on-demand, localized production of certain medical devices, dosage forms, and even personalized treatments.



This opportunity is particularly significant for trials involving specialized or niche patient populations. Rather than relying on centralized manufacturing facilities and extensive lead times, pharmaceutical companies can use 3D printing to produce customized investigational products closer to the trial sites. This not only reduces transportation and logistics complexities but also enables a more patient-centric approach to clinical trials.



Furthermore, 3D printing can facilitate rapid prototyping and iteration of medical devices, allowing for the development of more effective and tailored solutions. This technology empowers researchers to quickly adapt and refine their products based on real-world feedback from clinical trials, ultimately leading to more innovative and impactful therapies.

Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Move Towards Decentralized /Virtual Trials

/Virtual Trials Increasing Possibilities for Conducting Clinical Trials in Asia Pacific Nations

Growing Clinical Trials Volume

Market Restraining Factors

Clinical Trial and Medical Cold Chain Logistics

Man-made or Natural Disruption in Transportation

High Financial Cost

Market Opportunities

AI and Machine Learning are Evolving with More Data

Virtual Trials and Technology Are Gaining Acceptance among Patients and Sites

Big Companies are driving the Market

Segments Covered in the Report

Type

CTS Manufacturing

CTS Logistics & Distribution

CT Supply Chain Management

CTS Packaging & Storage

Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Post Launch

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics for Pharma Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies profiled in the report

Almac Group

Bilcare

Biocair

Capsugel

Catalent, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

FedEx

ICON plc

Intertek Group plc

Kerry Logistics Network

Kuehne+Nagel

Marken

Mayne Pharma Group

Movianto

Parexel

PCI Pharma Services (PCI)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

United Parcel Service

Yourway

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, this new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

