Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Report 2018

The global clinical trial supply and logistic market was valued at US$11.437 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.02% over the forecast period to reach US$18.164 billion by 2023.

The growing regulatory concerns regarding the conduction of a clinical trial is significantly driving the clinical trial and logistic market. Moreover, the development of new drug and medical devices are also increasing which is further supplementing the growth of the market.

Simultaneously, the increasing emphasis by the manufacturers towards minimizing overage and avoiding shortages, optimizing production and packaging, and balancing shipment and supply costs are increasing the demand for efficient solutions for clinical trial supply and logistics.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical region. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Sharp, DHL International GmbH, Paraxel International Corporation, and Catalent Inc. among others.



Segmentation:



By Component

Manufacturing

Packaging and Labeling

Distribution

By End Users

Pharmaceutical

Biologics

Medical Device

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Clinical Trial Supply And Logistic Market By Component



6. Global Clinical Trial Supply And Logistic Market By End User



7. Global Clinical Trial Supply And Logistic Market By Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



DHL International GmbH

Marken

Parexel Internation Corporation

Movianto

Catalent, Inc.

Patheon

Almac Group

FedEX

PCI Pharma Services

Sharp

