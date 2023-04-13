Global Clinical Trials Connect Conference 2023: A Platform to Discuss Futuristic Advancements in Clinical Trials and Clinical Research (London, United Kingdom - May 10-11, 2023)

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2023 will provide a platform to discuss on futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research.

This multidisciplinary program involves the broad participation of people from the clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.

The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency at the same time, the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.

This conference intends to focus on global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.

This program will certainly educate healthcare scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.

The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Bio-Pharma, CROs, Investigative Sites, Solution providers and Government institutions.

Key Highlights

Patient Recruitment and Site Selection

Innovative trial designs

Partnership & Collaboration - Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors

Patient-centric clinical trials

Making Patient Engagement a Reality

New innovations in Patient Recruitment planning and execution on a clinical trial

Outsourcing strategies and models

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome

Streamlined IRT development process

Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Trials

Post-Clinical Trial closed communities

How to future proof your clinical operations

Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring

Streamlining R&D and lower costs in clinical Trials

Adaptive Trial Model

Clinical Trial Auditing

Real-World Clinical Trial Strategies

Data Quality & Technology

Clinical Data Strategy & Analytics

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems

Decentralised Clinical Trials

Clinical Technology and Driving Innovation

M-Health, Wearable and Consumer Technology

Big Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials

Blockchain technology for improving clinical research quality

Attendees include VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

Clinical Trials

Clinical Study Management

Clinical Operations

Clinical Research

Patient Organizations

Patient Recruitment

Outsourcing

Vendor Management

Site Management

Site Monitoring

Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Data Management

Risk Monitoring

EDC

Clinical/Digital Innovation

Clinical Design/Protocol design/ Strategy makers

Clinical Research Sites

CROs and CMOs

Hospitals/ Associations

Regulatory affairs

Agenda:

Wednesday - 10th May 2023

08:00 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks

09:00 - Strategies for globalization in clinical trials

09:30 - Stepping up the decentralization of clinical trials

10:00 - Innovative trial designs to save time and cost without compromising on the efficiency

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking

10:50 - Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations collaborating on Clinical Trial Optimization

Patient Recruitment & Site Selection

11:20 - The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Patient Recruitment Centres: Optimising patient recruitment to ensure trial success

11:40 - Innovative analytic technologies for predictive modelling, forecasting and optimal designing patient recruitment in clinical trials

12:00 - Monitoring and Quality Assurance in site selection and patient recruitment to optimize clinical trials

12:20 - Networking luncheons

13:10 - The Impact of Diversity Plans on Increasing Overall Enrollment in Clinical Trials

13:40 - Enrolment and retention in clinical studies before and during the Covid-19 pandemic: clinical challenges and new opportunities. A case report from a phase 3 clinical program in fibromyalgia

14:10 - Panel discussion: Critical Success Factors while Planning for Site Selection and Patient Recruitment

14:40 - How Can African Sites be routinely included? Addressing diversity at its core

15:10 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

Patient Centricity & Patient Engagement

15:30 - Patient Engagement in Clinical Development - A look at what the UK are doing to bring patients to the forefront of study design

16:00 - EU-PEARL: An EU patient-centric clinical trial platform

16:30 - Panel Discussion: Putting the patient first - Embedding a patient-centric approach to clinical trial design

17:00 - Interactive Breakout Discussions

17:50 - Chairperson's closing remarks

18:00 - Networking Drinks Session

Thursday - 11th May 2023

08:30 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks

09:00 - EHR Case Study: NHS health records in pandemic vaccination programs

09:30 - Global Clinical Development - Complex Generics

09:50 - Setting up Your Decentralised Trial for Success

Clinical Data & Tech-Driven Clinical Trials

10:10 - How Real-World Evidence and Real World Data Can Help Regulatory Agencies Make More Informed Decisions

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

10:50 - Improving clinical data management (CDM) and statistics to meet new regulatory requirements

11:10 - Interpretation and Impact of Real-World Clinical Data

11:30 - Trusting Digital Health Technologies: Why Global Standards Are A Must

12:00 - Panel Discussion: The Evolution Of Tech- Enabled Clinical Trials and What to expect from the next decade of drug development

12:30 - Networking luncheon

13:10 - Achieving a streamlined IRT development process

Outsourcing & Clinical Trials

13:30 - Non-enrolling sites: How to early detect them and what to do?

14:00 - Key Considerations for Effective Clinical Trial Vendor Selection

14:20 - How Industry Collaboration is Transforming Clinical Trials

14:50 - A key factor in vendor Selection - The role of the CRO in advancing patient centric clinical trial approaches

15:20 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

Quality, Compliance & Risk Management

15:40 - Implementing risk proportionate approaches in clinical trials -moving towards risk-based monitoring

16:00 - Are we obsessed with Quality Tolerance Limits?

16:30 - Implementation of Quality by Design (QbD) Principles

17:00 - Panel Discussion - Partnering for progress - How Collaborative partnerships are transforming clinical trials?

17:40 - Chairperson's closing remarks

Speakers

Sarah Tremethick

Global Consortia Program Lead - TransCelerate BioPharma Inc

Roche

Michael Zaiac

Head of Medical Affairs Oncology Region Europe

Novartis

Faidra Van Der Wal

Associate Director Global Development Operations Trial Lead

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Francis Crawley

Executive Director

Good Clinical Practice Alliance - Europe (GCPA)

Maria Palombini

Leader, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice

IEEE Standards Association

Nancy Meyerson-Hess

Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT

Mohamed Sharaf

EMEA Senior Medical Advisor

Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa

Diane Driver

Head Program Delivery

UCB

Siddharth Chachad

Founder & Chief Strategist

Reguclin Consulting

Richard Evans

Head Of Business Development and Innovation

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Kate Chapman

Director

Clinical Technology Consultants Ltd

Joanne Stevens

Global Head of R&D Operations

GE Healthcare

Domenico Merante

Clinical Research Lead TA Orphan-Nephrology

CSL Vifor

Gayna B. Whitaker

President and Founder

Genesis Medical Research Group

Nadir Ammour

Global Lead, Clinical Innovation & External Partnership

Sanofi

Alpana Gandhi

Senior Process & Vendor Manager

Boehringer Ingelheim

Viraj Rajadhyaksha

Area Medical Director

AstraZeneca

Tina Barton

Chief Operating Officer

eMQT

Shalom Lloyd

Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

eMQT

Vladimir Anisimov

Principal Data Scientist, Center for Design & Analysis

Amgen

Rebecca Jackson

Sr. Mgr. Clinical R&D Innovation & Novel Modalities IT

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Andrew Gray

Global Regulatory and R&D Policy

Amgen

Anthony Mikulaschek

Vice President, eCOA

IQVIA

Natalie Wilson

Business Development Manager

NIHR Clinical Research Network

