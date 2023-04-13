Global Clinical Trials Connect Conference 2023: A Platform to Discuss Futuristic Advancements in Clinical Trials and Clinical Research (London, United Kingdom - May 10-11, 2023)

Apr 13, 2023, 06:45 ET
The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2023 will provide a platform to discuss on futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research.
This multidisciplinary program involves the broad participation of people from the clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.
The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency at the same time, the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.
This conference intends to focus on global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.
This program will certainly educate healthcare scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.
The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.
Who Should Attend:
This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Bio-Pharma, CROs, Investigative Sites, Solution providers and Government institutions.
Key Highlights
- Patient Recruitment and Site Selection
- Innovative trial designs
- Partnership & Collaboration - Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors
- Patient-centric clinical trials
- Making Patient Engagement a Reality
- New innovations in Patient Recruitment planning and execution on a clinical trial
- Outsourcing strategies and models
- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome
- Streamlined IRT development process
- Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Trials
- Post-Clinical Trial closed communities
- How to future proof your clinical operations
- Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials
- Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring
- Streamlining R&D and lower costs in clinical Trials
- Adaptive Trial Model
- Clinical Trial Auditing
- Real-World Clinical Trial Strategies
- Data Quality & Technology
- Clinical Data Strategy & Analytics
- Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems
- Decentralised Clinical Trials
- Clinical Technology and Driving Innovation
- M-Health, Wearable and Consumer Technology
- Big Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials
- Blockchain technology for improving clinical research quality
Attendees include VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of
- Clinical Trials
- Clinical Study Management
- Clinical Operations
- Clinical Research
- Patient Organizations
- Patient Recruitment
- Outsourcing
- Vendor Management
- Site Management
- Site Monitoring
- Clinical Pharmacology
- Clinical Data Management
- Risk Monitoring
- EDC
- Clinical/Digital Innovation
- Clinical Design/Protocol design/ Strategy makers
- Clinical Research Sites
- CROs and CMOs
- Hospitals/ Associations
- Regulatory affairs
Agenda:
Wednesday - 10th May 2023
08:00 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
09:00 - Strategies for globalization in clinical trials
09:30 - Stepping up the decentralization of clinical trials
10:00 - Innovative trial designs to save time and cost without compromising on the efficiency
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - Medical Affairs and Clinical Operations collaborating on Clinical Trial Optimization
Patient Recruitment & Site Selection
11:20 - The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Patient Recruitment Centres: Optimising patient recruitment to ensure trial success
11:40 - Innovative analytic technologies for predictive modelling, forecasting and optimal designing patient recruitment in clinical trials
12:00 - Monitoring and Quality Assurance in site selection and patient recruitment to optimize clinical trials
12:20 - Networking luncheons
13:10 - The Impact of Diversity Plans on Increasing Overall Enrollment in Clinical Trials
13:40 - Enrolment and retention in clinical studies before and during the Covid-19 pandemic: clinical challenges and new opportunities. A case report from a phase 3 clinical program in fibromyalgia
14:10 - Panel discussion: Critical Success Factors while Planning for Site Selection and Patient Recruitment
14:40 - How Can African Sites be routinely included? Addressing diversity at its core
15:10 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
Patient Centricity & Patient Engagement
15:30 - Patient Engagement in Clinical Development - A look at what the UK are doing to bring patients to the forefront of study design
16:00 - EU-PEARL: An EU patient-centric clinical trial platform
16:30 - Panel Discussion: Putting the patient first - Embedding a patient-centric approach to clinical trial design
17:00 - Interactive Breakout Discussions
17:50 - Chairperson's closing remarks
18:00 - Networking Drinks Session
Thursday - 11th May 2023
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
09:00 - EHR Case Study: NHS health records in pandemic vaccination programs
09:30 - Global Clinical Development - Complex Generics
09:50 - Setting up Your Decentralised Trial for Success
Clinical Data & Tech-Driven Clinical Trials
10:10 - How Real-World Evidence and Real World Data Can Help Regulatory Agencies Make More Informed Decisions
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion
10:50 - Improving clinical data management (CDM) and statistics to meet new regulatory requirements
11:10 - Interpretation and Impact of Real-World Clinical Data
11:30 - Trusting Digital Health Technologies: Why Global Standards Are A Must
12:00 - Panel Discussion: The Evolution Of Tech- Enabled Clinical Trials and What to expect from the next decade of drug development
12:30 - Networking luncheon
13:10 - Achieving a streamlined IRT development process
Outsourcing & Clinical Trials
13:30 - Non-enrolling sites: How to early detect them and what to do?
14:00 - Key Considerations for Effective Clinical Trial Vendor Selection
14:20 - How Industry Collaboration is Transforming Clinical Trials
14:50 - A key factor in vendor Selection - The role of the CRO in advancing patient centric clinical trial approaches
15:20 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
Quality, Compliance & Risk Management
15:40 - Implementing risk proportionate approaches in clinical trials -moving towards risk-based monitoring
16:00 - Are we obsessed with Quality Tolerance Limits?
16:30 - Implementation of Quality by Design (QbD) Principles
17:00 - Panel Discussion - Partnering for progress - How Collaborative partnerships are transforming clinical trials?
17:40 - Chairperson's closing remarks
Speakers
Sarah Tremethick
Global Consortia Program Lead - TransCelerate BioPharma Inc
Roche
Michael Zaiac
Head of Medical Affairs Oncology Region Europe
Novartis
Faidra Van Der Wal
Associate Director Global Development Operations Trial Lead
Janssen Pharmaceutical
Francis Crawley
Executive Director
Good Clinical Practice Alliance - Europe (GCPA)
Maria Palombini
Leader, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice
IEEE Standards Association
Nancy Meyerson-Hess
Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer
eMQT
Mohamed Sharaf
EMEA Senior Medical Advisor
Janssen Europe, Middle East & Africa
Diane Driver
Head Program Delivery
UCB
Siddharth Chachad
Founder & Chief Strategist
Reguclin Consulting
Richard Evans
Head Of Business Development and Innovation
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Kate Chapman
Director
Clinical Technology Consultants Ltd
Joanne Stevens
Global Head of R&D Operations
GE Healthcare
Domenico Merante
Clinical Research Lead TA Orphan-Nephrology
CSL Vifor
Gayna B. Whitaker
President and Founder
Genesis Medical Research Group
Nadir Ammour
Global Lead, Clinical Innovation & External Partnership
Sanofi
Alpana Gandhi
Senior Process & Vendor Manager
Boehringer Ingelheim
Viraj Rajadhyaksha
Area Medical Director
AstraZeneca
Tina Barton
Chief Operating Officer
eMQT
Shalom Lloyd
Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer
eMQT
Vladimir Anisimov
Principal Data Scientist, Center for Design & Analysis
Amgen
Rebecca Jackson
Sr. Mgr. Clinical R&D Innovation & Novel Modalities IT
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
Andrew Gray
Global Regulatory and R&D Policy
Amgen
Anthony Mikulaschek
Vice President, eCOA
IQVIA
Natalie Wilson
Business Development Manager
NIHR Clinical Research Network
