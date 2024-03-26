Global Clinical Trials Connect Conference 2024: London, United Kingdom - May 28-29, 2024 - Registration Now Open

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2024" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2024 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.

The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency and at the same time the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.

This conference intends to focus on the global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.

This program will certainly educate health care scientists on trial design, operations, organizing trials, research computing, regulatory aspects, report on clinical trials and gain a better knowledge of the implications of clinical trials in prevention, diagnosis, clinical trial-related ethics and disease treatments.

The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.

It gives us a great pleasure in welcoming you to the Global Clinical Trials Connect 2024.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Patient Recruitment and Site Selection

Innovative trial designs

Partnership & Collaboration - Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors

Patient-centric clinical trials

Making Patient Engagement a Reality

New innovations in Patient Recruitment planning and execution on a clinical trial

Outsourcing strategies and models

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome

Streamlined IRT development process

Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Trials

Post-Clinical Trial closed communities

How to future-proof your clinical operations

Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring

Streamlining R&D and lower costs in clinical trials

Adaptive Trial Model

Clinical Trial Auditing

Real World Clinical Trial Strategies

Data Quality & Technology

Clinical Data Strategy & Analytics

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems

Decentralised Clinical Trials

Clinical Technology and Driving Innovation

M-Health, Wearable and Consumer Technology

Big-Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical trials

Blockchain technology for improving clinical research quality

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Bio-Pharma, CROs, Investigative Sites, Solution providers and Government institutions.

Attendees includes VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

Clinical Trials

Clinical Study Management

Clinical Operations

Clinical Research

Patient Organizations

Patient Recruitment

Outsourcing

Vendor Management

Site Management

Site Monitoring

Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Data Management

Risk Monitoring

EDC

Clinical/Digital Innovation

Clinical Design/Protocol design/ Strategy makers

Clinical Research Sites

CROs and CMOs

Hospitals/ Associations

Regulatory affairs

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/poz7md

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets