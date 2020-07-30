Global Clinical Trials Market 2020-2027 - As COVID-19 Has Disrupted Traditional Onsite Clinical Trials, Initiatives to Fast-Track Trials for Innovative Solutions Emerges

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), by Study Design (Interventional, Observational, Expanded Access), by Indication and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical trials market size is expected to reach USD 69.9 billion by 2027. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. An increase in the volume and complexity of clinical trials has been witnessed lately, which plays an important role in the R&D of new drugs and other products. Also, clinical trials have become increasingly costly ventures, adding to the overall cost of developing a drug. Hence, big pharmaceuticals as well as small biotechnology firms are looking for innovative ways to improve trial outcomes and decrease trial costs.



The increasing need to develop new therapeutics for chronic diseases such as cancer, respiratory disorder, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others is creating immense pressure on healthcare. The global pandemic caused due to COVID-19 and the increasing demand for developing a suitable treatment for the same is driving the market growth. Currently, there are 288 therapeutics and 106 vaccines in development. Out of this, nearly 7.0% therapeutics are in Phase IV, 21.0% in Phase III, 43.0% & 13.0% in Phase II & Phase I respectively.



The pandemic has also resulted in global disruption of traditional onsite clinical trials. Hence, the regulatory bodies all over the world have launched various initiatives for fast-tracking clinical trials for the development of innovative solutions. One such instance is Solidarity, an international clinical trial launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) to find effective treatment against COVID-19.



Though COVID-19 is forcing many medical device & drug developers to revise the approach they prepare for these types of crises, integrating best practices within clinical trial procedures and adapting to virtual trials can support continuous development of therapeutics even in the presence of this pandemic.



Clinical Trials Market Report Highlights

Phase III clinical trials dominated the market with a revenue share of 53.0% in 2019. This is attributed to the complexity level associated with this phase

Interventional design segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.6% in 2019 in the study design segment owing to the increasing demand for the intervention for clinical trials by researchers

North America held 51.2% of market share in 2019. Favorable government initiatives and the presence of large numbers of players in U.S. offerings advanced services are responsible for the growth

held 51.2% of market share in 2019. Favorable government initiatives and the presence of large numbers of players in U.S. offerings advanced services are responsible for the growth Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period owing to the increasing patient pool and cost efficient services

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Clinical Trials Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Clinical Trials Market: Segment Analysis, by Phase, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Clinical Trials Market: Segment Analysis, By Study Design, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Clinical Trials Market: Segment Analysis, By Indication, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Clinical Trials Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Phase, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Clinical Trials Market- Competitive Analysis



IQVIA

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

Charles River Laboratory

ICON Plc

Wuxi AppTec Inc

PRA Health Sciences

SGS SA

Syneos Health

Chiltern International Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer

Clinipace

