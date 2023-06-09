Global Clothing and Clothing Accessories Stores Market Report 2023: Major Players Include TJX Companies, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Industria De Diseno Textil and Hennes & Mauritz

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clothing and clothing accessories stores market grew from $1,214.28 billion in 2022 to $1,301.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The clothing and clothing accessories stores market is expected to grow to $1,636.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Major companies in the clothing and clothing accessories stores market include TJX Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Rajesh Exports, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Inditex, The Gap Inc., Associated British Foods plc, and L Brands Inc.

Clothing and clothing accessories stores are stores that sell clothing and clothing accessories to ultimate users from fixed locations. The clothing and clothing accessories stores ranges from small to large and offer various apparels based on consumer preferences.



The major types of clothing and clothing accessories are clothing and apparel stores, jewellery and watch stores, optical goods stores, and footwear stores. Clothing and apparel stores refer to the shops that sell dresses, clothes, and apparel like shoes and other costume-related items. The two types of ownership are retail chain and independent retailer, both of which sell through an exclusive showroom and dealer store.



Retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at cutting costs and time involved in store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, delivering products, and connecting with customers.

Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and improves the overall customer experience. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Some of the major clothing retailers, such as Zara and Lifestyle, are using self-checkout systems. In June 2022, MishiPay self-checkout kiosk was launched to store 100% of store transactions all by the customers.



Western Europe was the largest region in the clothing and clothing accessories stores market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the clothing and clothing accessories stores market. The regions covered in the clothing and clothing accessories stores mrkert report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the clothing and clothing accessories stores market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Many clothing and accessories stores are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers, and build loyalty. Data has become critical for most retail operations.

For instance, the global retail analytics market will reach $5.1 billion in 2020. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyze data, it will become easier for building materials and garden equipment and supplies dealers to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers, which is expected to drive the market going forward.



The clothing and clothing accessories stores market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services through boutiques, designer stores, and specialty stores. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

