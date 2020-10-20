Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Report 2020-2027: SMEs Segment is Readjusted to a Revised 24.8% CAGR Due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud-Based Contact Center - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud-Based Contact Center estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the period 2020-2027.



Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.9% CAGR to reach US$22.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 24.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40% share of the global Cloud-Based Contact Center market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cloud-Based Contact Center market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 18.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027.



The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3CLogic

x, Inc.

Aspect Software, Inc.

BT GROUP PLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Connect First, Inc.

Evolve IP LLC

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Liveops, Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NewVoiceMedia Limited

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Ozonetel Communications Pvt Ltd.

West Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud-Based Contact Center Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud-Based Contact Center by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Cloud-Based Contact Center by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud-Based Contact Center by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for SMEs by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Managed by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Managed by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Managed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Professional by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Professional by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Professional by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 63

