Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Markets, 2022-2023 & 2026: Focus on Cloud-based Storage & Distribution Solutions, Cloud-based Diagnostic Informatics, and Cloud-based Workflow Solutions

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report overviews the global cloud-based medical imaging informatics market in this research service, with a 5-year revenue forecast from 2022 to 2026.
The analyst segments the study forecast into Cloud-based Storage & Distribution Solutions, Cloud-based Diagnostic Informatics, and Cloud-based Workflow Solutions.
Medical imaging informatics solution deployment is shifting from the on-premises model to a cloud-based infrastructure. The conventional on-premises model, which requires every enterprise to buy, operate, and maintain its own cumbersome IT infrastructure and solutions, proves unsustainable in the era of big data. It is also short-sighted given the pace of IT innovations, irrelevant under the interoperability imperative, and not the wisest economic choice.
There is a growing need for cost-effective medical imaging informatics solutions that can perform more efficient image storage, distribution, analysis, and diagnosis with a faster turnaround time for results. The COVID-19 pandemic has also led healthcare providers to seek more efficient and cost-effective medical informatics solutions to address the rising demand for quality care globally.
In addition, hospital budgets may not be sufficient for huge investments amid the ongoing recession. Due to all these factors, cloud-based medical imaging solutions are advancing and becoming an alternative to on-premises solutions.
However, the analyst expects the radiology and cardiology specialties to be more resilient to the economic impact due to the emergency procedures required.
In these times, the cloud-based medical imaging informatics market may also get a positive thrust as healthcare providers might not be willing to pay enormous prices for on-premises models. Instead, they may look for flexible service and pay-per-use options during this period and in the future.
The submodules under each segment are:
- Storage and Distribution Solutions: Image sharing and archiving, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and vendor-neutral archive (VNA)
- Diagnostic Informatics: Diagnostics viewing and image analysis
- Workflow Solutions: Radiology information systems (RIS), medical imaging workflow orchestration, and speech recognition and reporting
Other vital information includes:
- Growth environment and market trends
- Drivers and restraints
- Revenue forecast and analysis by modules and regions
- Competitive environment, including prominent participants' profiles, products, and revenues
- Through this report, the analyst seeks to provide stakeholders with insights into the market and enable them to capture the opportunities available over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Segmentation by Module
- Segmentation by Geography
- Growth Environment
- Market Trends
- Major Reasons Healthcare Organizations Shift to Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Infrastructure Bolsters the Technological Strength of Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare Providers' Expected Outcomes
- Healthcare Providers' Perspectives on Cloud Adoption in Medical Imaging Informatics
- Healthcare Providers' Challenges in Medical Imaging Operations
- Enterprise Imaging IT Vendors' Strategies to Overcome Challenges
- Healthcare Cloud Delivery Models
- Comparative Analysis of Cloud Delivery Models in Medical Imaging
- Business Models in Medical Imaging Informatics
- Disaster Recovery and Security in Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics
- Medical Imaging Cyberattack Types and Mitigation Measures
- Increasing Cardiology Imaging Data Expanding Medical Imaging Informatics Outreach
3. Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Module
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis: North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis: Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis: RoW
- Competitive Environment
- Market Positioning of Key Competitors
- Vendor Profiles Mapped by Segment
- Profiles of OEMs
- Profiles of Pureplay Providers
- Profiles of AI-based Companies
- Profiles of Big Tech Companies
- Revenue Share
- Cloud-based Medical Imaging Informatics Vendor Profile Analysis
4. Image Storage and Distribution
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Submodule
- Revenue Forecast for Image Sharing and Archiving
- Revenue Forecast for PACS
- Revenue Forecast for VNA
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. Diagnostic Informatics
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Submodule
- Revenue Forecast for Diagnostic Viewing
- Revenue Forecast for Image Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6. Workflow Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Submodule
- Revenue Forecast for RIS
- Revenue Forecast for Medical Imaging Workflow Orchestration
- Revenue Forecast for Speech Recognition and Reporting
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI-enabled Workflow Optimization
- Growth Opportunity 2: Teleradiology to Enable Access in Remote Locations
- Growth Opportunity 3: Disaster Recovery and Security Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4: Cloud AI-based Software to Manage Healthcare Big Data
- Growth Opportunity 5: Automated Speech Recognition and Reporting Solutions
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttorkv
