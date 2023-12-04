Global Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Business Report 2023-2030: Market to Grow by Over $100 Billion - Artificial Intelligence Finds Growing Role in Office Suites

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cloud Based Office Productivity Software Market to Reach $127.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software estimated at US$20.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. BFSI, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 27.2% CAGR and reach US$36.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the IT & Telecom segment is estimated at 28% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cloud technologies, particularly in the context of enterprise mobility, as indicated by the rise in work from home (WFM) employees as a percentage of the total workforce.

The report delves into the market for cloud-based office productivity software, providing insights into its key components and global market prospects. It emphasizes the critical role of office suites in efficient organizational functioning and discusses the competition within the market, including the percentage breakdown by leading software tools for 2020E in both the global and specific markets like the US and Japan.

Leading cloud-based productivity software, such as Microsoft Office 365 and Google's G Suite, are highlighted, and recent market activity is discussed. The competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2022 is also analyzed, categorizing them as strong, active, niche, or trivial in the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.8% CAGR



The Cloud Based Office Productivity Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.9% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.7% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Cloud-based Office Productivity Software to Propel Adoption

How Are Cloud-Based Productivity Tools Transforming the Digital Workspace?

Cloud Based Productivity Software for Increased Workplace Efficiency

Moving Beyond Personal Productivity to Team Productivity: True Benefit of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Driving Adoption Rates

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Changing Demands of Modern Mobile Workforce Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Cloud Based Office Productivity Solutions

Global Workforce Population: Percentage Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work for 2009, 2017 & 2024

Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Million) by Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Enables Enterprise Mobility

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Market Poised to Benefit: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

With COVID-19 Accelerating WFM Trend, Demand Rises for Cloud-based Office Productivity Tools

Adoption of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Among SMBs Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

Adoption of Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Gathers Steam in Large Enterprises

Rising Internet, Smartphone Penetration and Expanding Bandwidth Provide Foundation for Market Growth

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2016-2021

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units for 2019 through 2022

Rise of BYOD Strengthens the Business Case for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD/COPE/COBO Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Virtual Desktops: A Powerful Productivity Enhancing Business Application for BYOD Employees

Artificial Intelligence Finds Growing Role in Office Suites

Microsoft Introduces AI into Office Suite

Zoho Offers AI-Based Office Suite

Pandemic Drives Focus onto Optimization of Cloud Productivity Software Licensing

Hybrid Strategies Turbocharge Adoption Among a Wider Base of Enterprises

of Enterprises Cloud-Based Email: A Widely Used Office Productivity App

Email Client Usage Shifts in Favor of Cloud and Mobile Environments: Global Percentage Breakdown of Email Clients in Use by Type for the Year 2019

Popular Email Clients Worldwide: Breakdown by Usage for the Year 2019

Customization of Cloud Productivity Apps to Boost Growth

Cloud Productivity Applications Bring to Light the Need for Enhanced Data Protection

Key Challenges Facing Cloud-Based Office Productivity Software Market

