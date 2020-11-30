Global Cloud Based Simulation Applications Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Based Simulation Applications estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software as a Service (SaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Cloud Based Simulation Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR



In the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$692.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$936 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ANSYS, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Exa Corporation

Fieldscale

MSC Software Corporation

Rescale Inc.

Siemens PLM Software

SimScale GmbH

SOASTA, Inc.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Based Simulation Application Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Software as a Service (SaaS) (Solution) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Software as a Service (SaaS) (Solution) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Platform as a Service (PaaS) (Solution) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Platform as a Service (PaaS) (Solution) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) (Solution)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) (Solution) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 9: Training (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Training (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Process Improvement (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Process Improvement (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Predicting Outcomes (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Predicting Outcomes (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Managing Risk (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Managing Risk (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Media & Entertainment (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 20: Media & Entertainment (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Construction (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 22: Construction (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Defense and Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Defense and Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 32: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Based Simulation Application Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:

2020 to 2027



Table 34: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 36: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to

2027



Table 40: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and

2027



Table 41: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 42: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 45: Japanese Market for Cloud Based Simulation

Applications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Japanese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 48: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 51: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2020-2027



Table 52: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 53: Chinese Demand for Cloud Based Simulation

Applications in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Cloud Based Simulation

Applications in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Based Simulation Application Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 57: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 58: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027



Table 60: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 62: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 64: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 65: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in France

by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 66: French Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 68: French Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



Table 69: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 70: French Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for

2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 71: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: German Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 76: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period

2020-2027



Table 78: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market by

Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Cloud Based Simulation

Applications in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Italian Demand for Cloud Based Simulation

Applications in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Based Simulation

Applications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027



Table 84: United Kingdom Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 88: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:

2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in

Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2020 and 2027



Table 99: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry

for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020

to 2027



Table 102: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for

2020 and 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications

Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

