Global Cloud Based Simulation Applications Industry
Global Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027
Nov 30, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Based Simulation Applications estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software as a Service (SaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960846/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Cloud Based Simulation Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR
In the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$692.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$936 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ANSYS, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes
- Exa Corporation
- Fieldscale
- MSC Software Corporation
- Rescale Inc.
- Siemens PLM Software
- SimScale GmbH
- SOASTA, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960846/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Based Simulation Application Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Software as a Service (SaaS) (Solution) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Software as a Service (SaaS) (Solution) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Platform as a Service (PaaS) (Solution) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Platform as a Service (PaaS) (Solution) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) (Solution)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) (Solution) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 9: Training (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Training (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Process Improvement (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Process Improvement (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Predicting Outcomes (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Predicting Outcomes (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Managing Risk (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Managing Risk (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Media & Entertainment (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Media & Entertainment (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Construction (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Construction (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use Industry) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Defense and Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Defense and Aerospace (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Energy & Power (End-Use Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Based Simulation Application Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution:
2020 to 2027
Table 34: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 36: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS
2027
CANADA
Table 39: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020 to
2027
Table 40: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2020 and
2027
Table 41: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 42: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 45: Japanese Market for Cloud Based Simulation
Applications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Japanese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud
Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 48: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud
Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2020-2027
Table 52: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Chinese Demand for Cloud Based Simulation
Applications in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Cloud Based Simulation
Applications in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Chinese Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Based Simulation Application Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 57: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 58: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020-2027
Table 60: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 62: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 64: European Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 65: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in France
by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 66: French Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 68: French Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020
and 2027
Table 69: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 70: French Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 71: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: German Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period
2020-2027
Table 78: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market by
Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Cloud Based Simulation
Applications in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: Italian Demand for Cloud Based Simulation
Applications in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 82: Italian Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 83: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Based Simulation
Applications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 84: United Kingdom Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cloud Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 87: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cloud Based Simulation Applications in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 88: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution:
2020-2027
Table 90: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 95: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in
Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2020 and 2027
Table 99: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry
for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2020
to 2027
Table 102: Cloud Based Simulation Applications Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for
2020 and 2027
Table 103: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 106: Rest of World Cloud Based Simulation Applications
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960846/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker