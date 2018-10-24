Global Cloud-based Smart Robotics (Cloud Robotics) Market: Focus on, Business Model, Deployment Model, End-User - Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Cloud-based Smart Robotics (Cloud Robotics) Market is Anticipated to Reach $11.3 billion by 2023



Cloud-based Smart Robotics (Cloud Robotics) market is anticipated to exhibit fast-paced growth during the forecast period 2018-2023.In the recent years, there have been several new product launches in the market, and the cloud robotics market has undergone a paradigm shift on the technological aspect.



Furthermore, the cost of cloud robotics platforms has also declined substantially which has resulted in a high return on the investment and cost-effective performance of these platforms.The demand for cloud robotics across several end-users has witnessed a significant rise in the recent years, and the trend is anticipated to continue in the next few years, owing to their high accuracy and declining cost.



The rising number of end-users are moving towards automation across emerging nations and cloud robotics is gaining traction across multiple applications which is expected to open several new opportunities for the cloud robotics market in the years to come.



The major end-users where cloud robotics is used include industrial, commercial and consumer.Industrial end-user comprises of automotive, manufacturing, warehouse and logistics and others.



Commercial end-user consists of agriculture, healthcare, retail, banking and others.Consumer sector includes entertainment, cleaning, personal care, education and others.



Major business models in cloud robotics market are infrastructure-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and software-as-a-service.



The following points provide a concrete description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:

• This report identifies the cloud robotics market in different segments such as business model, deployment model, end-user and geography.

• The study includes the market analysis and forecast of the global cloud robotics market from 2018 to 2023 in terms of value. The report also highlights the year-on-year growth of the market.

• The study talks about the prime supply-side factors affecting the growth of the market along with the current and future trends in the cloud robotics market.

• The study also presents a detailed examination of the cloud robotics market along the lines of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges.

• The study provides a detailed analysis of industry attractiveness through Porter's Five Forces analysis.

• The report also highlights the value chain of the overall cloud robotics industry.

• Detailed competitive analysis has been included in this report which focuses on the key market developments & strategies, followed by the key players, in the market. Additionally, analysis of their position in the market is also provided.

• The report also provides a detailed study of different end-users which are using cloud robotics, such as industrial, commercial and consumer.

• In this report, various business models of cloud robotics market have also been studied. The business models include platform-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service and software-as-a-service.

• The report also provides a detailed study of different deployment models used in cloud robotics market, such as public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

• The cloud robotics market has been analyzed for all the geographies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World and further analysis with respect to several major countries.

• The key market players are analyzed and profiled in detail in the Company Profiles section of the report. This section covers the business financials, company snapshots, key products & services, major developments, and finally, the individual SWOT analysis.



Executive Summary

In 1960s, a new concept was rising which was called "the cloud" which meant the remote access of the centralized servers of very high storage capacity and processing strength.During the same time, the concept of cloud computing emerged.



This was intergalactic computer network to share the common storage space and processing strength and shift the complex processing tasks to the cloud.



Since 1960s, the cloud computing has gone through several changes and transformations.The cloud computing has witnessed several milestones.



For instance, the arrival of Salesforce.com in 1999 which enabled the delivery of enterprise applications through a simple website. After that, the second biggest milestone was the entry of players like Google LLC and Microsoft Corporation in cloud computing ecosystem during the year of 2009. In the year 2010, a new term was coined by James Kuffner which was "cloud robotics". Cloud robotics primarily aims to join robots with cloud computing, cloud-storage and high-speed communication resource. The main aim of the cloud robotics is to shift the computational and storage tasks to the cloud in order to reduce the burden on the device and utilize the higher storage and processing capabilities available on the cloud.



The demand for cloud robotics is rapidly increasing among different end-users for an array of applications across the globe. The rise in demand of cloud robotics is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, low requirement of infrastructure and enhanced process efficiency with the use of cloud robotics.



In 2017, the cloud robotics market accounted for a market value of $2,425.9 million which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 30.40% from 2018 to 2023.



In 2017, industrial sector in the cloud robotics market accounted for the maximum share in the overall revenue. The significant share of the industrial sector is mainly attributed to a high adoption rate of cloud robotics across factories and manufatcuring settings in order to reduce the downtime and overall operating cost.



North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World, is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.In terms of countries, the United States is the leading country in the cloud robotics market, and the country is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.



The country has the presence of cloud robotics providers along with the presence of large number of small to large enterprises that are increasingly adopting cloud robotics. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with China dominating the market in this region.



Some of the key players in the collaborative robot market include: Amazon Robotics, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Aethon, C2RO Cloud Robotics, Cisco Systems, Inc., CloudMinds, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., KUKA AG, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Ortelio Ltd., Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd., and SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp. among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• The U.K.

• Spain

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest of the World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



