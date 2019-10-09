Global Cloud Billing Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud Billing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.5%. Metered Billing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metered Billing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$862.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metered Billing will reach a market size of US$651.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; AMDOCS Ltd.; Aria Systems, Inc.; AsiaInfo Technology Holdings Co., Ltd.; Cerillion Technologies Limited; CGI Group, Inc.; Chargebee Inc.; Cloudability, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; NEC Corporation; NetCracker Technology Corp.; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Tech Mahindra Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Utilibill Pty Ltd; Zuora, Inc.







AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

AMDOCS LTD.

ARIA SYSTEMS, INC.

ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

CERILLION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

CGI GROUP

CHARGEBEE INC.

CLOUDABILITY, INC.

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

IBM CORPORATION

NEC CORPORATION

NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

TECH MAHINDRA LTD.

TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON

UTILIBILL PTY LTD

ZUORA, INC.



