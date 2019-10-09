Global Cloud Billing Industry
Cloud Billing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$25.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.5%. Metered Billing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.3 Billion by the year 2025, Metered Billing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$862.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Metered Billing will reach a market size of US$651.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; AMDOCS Ltd.; Aria Systems, Inc.; AsiaInfo Technology Holdings Co., Ltd.; Cerillion Technologies Limited; CGI Group, Inc.; Chargebee Inc.; Cloudability, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; NEC Corporation; NetCracker Technology Corp.; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Tech Mahindra Ltd.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Utilibill Pty Ltd; Zuora, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Billing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in
%): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Billing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cloud Billing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Metered Billing (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Metered Billing (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Provisioning (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Provisioning (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Subscription Billing (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Subscription Billing (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Cloud Service Billing (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Cloud Service Billing (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Revenue Management (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Revenue Management (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Account Management (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Account Management (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Customer Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Customer Management (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Billing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 21: United States Cloud Billing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: United States Cloud Billing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: United States Cloud Billing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Cloud Billing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Cloud Billing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Cloud Billing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Canadian Cloud Billing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Cloud Billing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud
Billing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Cloud Billing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 33: Chinese Cloud Billing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Chinese Cloud Billing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 35: Chinese Demand for Cloud Billing in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Chinese Cloud Billing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Billing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 37: European Cloud Billing Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European Cloud Billing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: European Cloud Billing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Cloud Billing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Cloud Billing Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 43: Cloud Billing Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: French Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Cloud Billing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 46: French Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 47: Cloud Billing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: German Cloud Billing Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Cloud Billing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Cloud Billing Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 51: Italian Cloud Billing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Italian Cloud Billing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 53: Italian Demand for Cloud Billing in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 54: Italian Cloud Billing Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Billing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: United Kingdom Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cloud Billing in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 58: Cloud Billing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Cloud Billing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 60: Rest of Europe Cloud Billing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Rest of Europe Cloud Billing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Rest of Europe Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Cloud Billing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Cloud Billing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Cloud Billing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Cloud Billing Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Rest of World Cloud Billing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Rest of World Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.
AMDOCS LTD.
ARIA SYSTEMS, INC.
ASIAINFO TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
CERILLION TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
CGI GROUP
CHARGEBEE INC.
CLOUDABILITY, INC.
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.
IBM CORPORATION
NEC CORPORATION
NETCRACKER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
SAP SE
TECH MAHINDRA LTD.
TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON
UTILIBILL PTY LTD
ZUORA, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
