Global Cloud Computing Market | Over $ 287 Billion growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 05, 2021, 10:52 ET
NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the cloud computing market and it is poised to reach USD 287.03 billion during 2021-2025. However, the market's growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report on the cloud computing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting.
The cloud computing market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in edge computing and the shift toward serverless computing as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud computing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The cloud computing market covers the following areas:
Cloud Computing Market Sizing
Cloud Computing Market Forecast
Cloud Computing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- SaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PaaS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
