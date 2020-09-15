Global Cloud Computing Market Size Could Exceed $830 Billion By 2025

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the present global pandemic crisis, many companies (and governmental agencies) are utilizing cloud computing software services room booking services. Meeting arrangement is considered as a routine activity in organizations, yet in these times, it can become problematical and time-consuming if there is not an efficient booking process. Meeting organizers are tasked with gathering a group of executives together at the same time and place in a safe manner. This may involve communicating back and forth with attendees via email or phone. Fixing a corporate meeting can be thus, a tedious job. It requires multi-tasking wherein the organizer needs to focus on various factors such as making bookings for the meeting rooms and arranging a projector, and other audio-visual gadgets. According to Research Reports the Meeting Room Booking System Software market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Epazz, Inc. (OTCPK: EPAZ), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCQB: DOCRF) (TSX-V: DOC).

A report from MarketsAndMarkets said: "The global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 371.4 billion in 2020 to USD 832.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5%... Enterprises having their existing infrastructure are moving toward the adoption of cloud computing services and willing to adopt the hybrid approach so that they could reap the benefits of on-premises and cloud services. Moreover, SMEs are largely adopting cloud computing services due to their major benefits, such as no initial infrastructure setup costs and the on-demand availability of compute services. These factors are contributing to the growth of hybrid cloud services in enterprises… Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period, through 2025

Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ) MARKET NEWS: Epazz DeskFlex Desk & Room Scheduling Social Distance Features Winning New Contracts with Government Agencies and Healthcare Providers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic - Epazz a mission-critical cloud-computing software provider company, announced today that the DeskFlex room scheduling system is signing more contracts from the Healthcare and Government sectors.

Healthcare providers are using our room booking software for exam rooms, operating rooms and administrative offices. Government agencies are using our desk booking software to create an open office format in order to reduce their office space in order to save money. DeskFlex room booking software is helping system users in getting used to life with the Coronavirus around. DeskFlex's Social Distancing features significantly help various industries during the Coronavirus era. DeskFlex users are now getting to work, scheduling meetings, and booking equipment using the DeskFlex room reservation system. The software ease up the daily business activities, including team members' management during this time of the pandemic.

With the COVID compliant features, users can reserve desks and workstations in altenate schedules using the Desk On Hold function. DeskFlex's desk on hold feature allows a 24-hour gap between bookings of the same workspace. Employees cannot use the same cubicle within the 24-hour window. This social distancing feature enables users to space out their time in the office.

DeskFlex room scheduling software has other COVID compliant functions, including Mask Detection, Thermal Scanning, Automatic Desk Sanitation, Manage Survey and Contact Tracing are all crucial in maintaining a COVID-free workplace.

DeskFlex room scheduling system receives increasing requests for product demonstrations, software training, and increasing subscriptions from various Government and Healthcare organizations in the United States and in the European countries.

DeskFlex room booking system ensures employee health and safety. DeskFlex, founded in 1997, is the pioneer in desk booking software, conference room booking, and work from home idea. For more than 20 years, DeskFlex room booking software continually adds more software features to help companies face modern challenges. Learn more about EPAZ by clicking here: https://www.epazz.com/Investors

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, recently announced a multi-year agreement with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, to help deliver a more connected, personalized healthcare experience for its members. Humana is deploying Salesforce Health Cloud to help power its Enterprise Clinical Operating Model (ECOM), a new care management technology platform that will facilitate integrated care coordination between its members, care teams and provider communities.

Healthcare is delivered beyond doctors' offices — people now receive healthcare via telemedicine, primary care clinics, and home health. Because of this, Humana is building a care coordination platform that its trusted multidisciplinary care team can access to stay aligned on its members' needs to receive care and stay healthy.

"Humana's journey towards integrated care is so important to delivering the best possible health outcomes for our members. As part of this important work, we're advancing interoperability so providers and participants in a member's care team have connected, simplified healthcare experiences that inherently gives them the freedom to serve the member," said William Fleming, President of Clinical and Pharmacy Solutions at Humana. "By improving team collaboration and helping to coordinate the care of our members, we can allow them to focus on their health, instead of updating each doctor and clinician they see."

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) recently announced the availability of Oracle Cloud Guard and Oracle Maximum Security Zones. With Oracle Maximum Security Zones, Oracle is the first public cloud provider to activate security policy enforcement of best practices automatically from day one so customers can prevent misconfiguration errors and deploy workloads securely. For day-to-day operations, Oracale Cloud Guard continuously monitors configurations and activities to identify threats and automatically acts to remediate them across all Oracle Cloud global regions. With these capabilities, Oracle is the only cloud service provider to offer a cloud security posture management dashboard at no additional cost, with numerous pre-built tools that automate response to reduce customer risk quickly and efficiently.

Companies are moving more business-critical workloads to the cloud than ever before. The increase in cloud adoption has created new security "blind spots" that have contributed to more than 200 breaches over the past two years, exposing more than 30 billion recordsi. Gartner forecasts that "through 2025, 99 percent of cloud security failures will be the customer's faultii." Cloud users and administrators are now expected to know how cloud security services work, configure them correctly, and maintain their cloud deployments. Organizations that have experienced data breaches due to misconfigurations have suffered brand damage, recovery costs and fines. Oracle Maximum Security Zones and Oracle Cloud Guard embed decades of enterprise security expertise and best practices into the Oracle public cloud in an autonomous fashion, accelerating customers' ability to ramp up to their cloud estate securely from inception.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) recently announced that Tokyo, Japan, is the home of its newest Asia-Pacific (APAC) office. This office will help the company grow brand awareness, support customers, and recruit new talent. Cloudflare also announced that Masa Aoba, a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, will lead this new office and team.

Today, Cloudflare's global network spans more than 200 cities in more than 100 countries, including two cities in Japan. Cloudflare first invested in Japan nearly a decade ago, expanding its network into Tokyo in 2010, just months after launching. The company later expanded its network into Osaka in 2015, and today Cloudflare's network spans 33 cities across the APAC region. Cloudflare is planning further expansion in the region as it continues to grow its network beyond 200 cities globally.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCQB: DOCRF) recently announced that it has entered into a Binding Term Sheet ("Term Sheet") to acquire 100% of iMD Health Global Corp. ("iMD"), a novel, award winning platform designed for healthcare professionals at every level of care to better engage, inform and educate patients about their conditions and treatment plans. The platform features trusted, peer-reviewed healthcare resources.

iMD is a trusted platform used by healthcare professionals (including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and allied health professionals), to provide factual, medical information that promotes positive patient behaviour in all health sectors. iMD's intuitive platform provides a robust digital library and consultative visual component which is available on any digital device. iMD's platform is populated with content licensing partnerships with Canada's most respected health associations, pharmaceutical companies in addition to being backed and partnered with Apotex Pharmaceuticals, one of Canada's largest pharmaceuticals companies with $2 billion in annual sales, which currently has an 18% equity stake in iMD.

