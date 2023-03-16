Global Cloud Computing Services Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2030
Mar 16, 2023, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197184/?utm_source=PRN
Global Cloud Computing Services Market to Reach $2.1 Trillion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cloud Computing Services estimated at US$718.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2022-2030. Software as a Service (SaaS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) segment is readjusted to a revised 17.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.8% CAGR
The Cloud Computing Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$547.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 12.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 203 Featured)
- Acquia Inc.
- Adobe Inc.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Dell Inc.
- ENKI Corporation
- Fujitsu Limited
- Google, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- IBM Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NTT DATA Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- OVH
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- Virtustream, Inc.
- Workday Inc.
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197184/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cloud Computing: A Technology Storm Wiping Out Old School ICT
Cloud Computing: A Logical Technology Choice for Budget
Constrained Enterprises in a Slow Growing Global Economy
Cloud Computing Qualifies as the World?s Most Disruptive
Technology
Recent Market Activity
VC Investments in Cloud Computing Continues to Grow Strong
Virtualization Enables the Multi-Tenancy Concept of Public Clouds
Increased Adoption of Cloud Data Center Services Expands the
Addressable Opportunity for Public Cloud Services
Data No Longer Lives in In-House Datacenters
Convergence of Enterprise Mobility and Cloud Computing Throws
Up Lucrative Opportunities for Revenue Growth in Cloud
Computing Services Market
Focus on Green IT & Sustainable ICT Throws the Spotlight On the
?Cloud
Pure Private Clouds Become Less of a Threat to Public Cloud
Services
Robust Growth of Hybrid Cloud Helps Increase Consumption of
Public Cloud Services
Emergence of Cloud Brokerage Services Eliminates the Drawbacks
of Vendor Lock-In Associated with Public Cloud
Developments in Internet Infrastructure Lays the Foundation for
the Proliferation of Low Latency Cloud Computing Services
Cloud Advertising Services: The Largest Market Segment
SaaS: One of the Largest Segments of the Cloud Computing
Services Market
Growing Organizational Need to Embrace Digital Transformation
Fuels SaaS Growth
SaaS CRM Helps Companies Master the Art of Customer Relationships
Customization and Security Concerns Associated with SaaS Based
CRM Drives Focus on Adapting PaaS for CRM Applications
Two Tired ERP Strategies Gain Prominence
The Need to Move Beyond Personal Productivity to Team
Productivity Drives Demand for Cloud Based Office Productivity
Software
IaaS: The Fastest Growing Segment of the Cloud Computing
Services Market
Big Data Drives Demand for Storage as a Service (STaaS)
IaaS Print Set for Long Term Growth
?Apps Run the World?: Strong Growth in Application Development
Drives Demand for aPaaS
How the Cloud Transforms the Approaches to Application Development
Mushrooming of SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Computing Services
Comprehensive SLAs: A Solution to Overcome Ambiguity in Cloud
Services
High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal
Points for Future Growth
Competition Heats Up
Commonly Encountered Challenges to Public Cloud Deployment
Migration Onto the Cloud: Not So Easy As it Seems
Legal, Regulatory, and Business Risks: The Three Most Peskiest
Issues
Lack of Interoperability
Inadequate Knowledge of Implementation
Inability of SLAs to Guarantee System Availability
Unchecked Cloud Deployments Threatens Cloud Sprawl
Managing the Cloud: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way
Market Outlook
Cloud Computing Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acquia Inc. (USA)
Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Alibaba Cloud (China)
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (USA)
CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Dell Inc. (USA)
ENKI Corporation (USA)
FUJITSU (Japan)
Google, Inc. (USA)
Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
OVH (France)
Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (USA)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
ServiceNow, Inc. (USA)
Virtustream, Inc. (USA)
Workday Inc. (USA)
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Computing Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software as a Service (SaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software as a Service (SaaS)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Software as a Service
(SaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Infrastructure as a
Service (IaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Platform as a Service (PaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Platform as a Service
(PaaS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Platform as a Service
(PaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Public Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Public Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hybrid Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Hybrid Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Private Cloud by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Private Cloud by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Cloud Computing Services Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a Service
(SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a
Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as
a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services
by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud
and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Public
Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cloud
Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail &
Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy &
Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment,
Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a
Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform
as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure
as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid
Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a
Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform
as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as
a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid
Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a
Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform
as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as
a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid
Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services by
End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a
Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform
as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure
as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid
Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a
Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform
as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure
as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid
Cloud and Private Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Deployment - Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud and Private Cloud for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom,
Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing,
Energy & Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by End-Use - BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media &
Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Cloud Computing Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Computing Services by Service Model - Software as a
Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform
as a Service (PaaS) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Cloud Computing Services
by Service Model - Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure
as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Computing
Services by Service Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service
(IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197184/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article